LIVE TJ – JUVENTUS U23-FERALPISALÒ 1-0 ENDS HERE. Akè gives Zauli three gold points

90 ‘+ 6’ – IT ENDS HERE. A wasteful Juventus takes home three very important points thanks to a goal from Akè.





89 ‘ – New danger for Feralpisalò: Compagnon unleashes an insidious shot that the opposing rearguard manages to wipe out.





87 ‘ – Yellow card for Miretti and Guerra.





85 ‘ – Zauli runs for cover by making two more substitutions: Barbers (out Akè), Sekulov (out Iocolano).





84 ‘ – New change for Feralpisalò: Salines (out Bacchetti).





82 ‘ – Iocolano he wastes the opportunity to take the lead: the attacker, with the goal almost empty, shoots high.





81 ‘ – Moments of panic for Israel: Luppi hits the pole! Feralpisalò very close to break even!





78 ‘– Feralpisalò close to a draw: Luppi tries to place it with his head but the ball goes out. Meanwhile, the coach Vecchi makes a double change: Castorani (out Hergheligiu), Miracoli (Di Molfetta).





74 ‘ – New Juventus attack with Compagnon who shoots left but does not worry De Lucia.





70 ‘ – Yellow card for Bacchetti.





69 ‘- Akè close to the personal brace: in the opponent’s area he delights in a “flying” turn that unfortunately ends up high over the crossbar.





64 ‘ – Double change for Zauli: Cudrig (out Brighenti), Compagnon (out Soulé). Replacement for Feralpisalò: Luppi (out Spagnoli).





62 ‘ – Shooting from a distance of Iocolanobut De Lucia parries without problems.





55 ‘ – Israel showed all his qualities by parrying a treacherous War roll.





51 ‘ – Thrill for Juventus U23 with the newly entered Guidetti shooting over the goal.





46 ‘ – It starts with the second half. First substitution for Feralpisalò: Guidetti (out Balestrero).





SECOND HALF





45 ‘+ 2’ – THE FIRST HALF ENDS. Juventus is aggressive and aggressive right from the start with Brighenti and Soulé and finds the advantage in the 33rd minute with Aké taking advantage of an assist to Miretti’s kiss, phenomenal in his personal initiative. Bad injury for De Winter, aching right shoulder, forced to leave prematurely.





44 ‘ – First yellow of the match: Pisano booked.





38 ‘- Bad tile for Zauli: De Winter comes out due to injury, in his place Riccio.





33 & # 39; – BIANCONERI IN ADVANTAGE: Miretti produces an assist from his ad Akè that is not wrong in front of De Lucia!





# Under23 | 33 ‘| WE ARE IN ADVANTAGE Crazy play by Miretti and perfect assist for Aké who signs the 1-0 ️#JuveFeralpiSalo [1-0] #Go Juve – JuventusFC Youth (@JuventusFCYouth) January 29, 2022





28 ‘ – Danger Miretti in the opponent’s area: the midfielder shoots but the rearguard sweeps for a corner.





25 ‘- Feralpisalò faces the Juventus area with Di Molfetta pulling power but Israel para.





10 ‘ – Choral action of the bianconeri was not successful though: Soulé crosses into the opponent’s area but Iocolano he does not take advantage of the opportunity by showing himself imprecise in the passage for the unleashed Brighenti and the sphere ends up at the bottom.





6 ‘ – Bianconeri unleashed: this time the jewel tries Matias Soulé with the left. Weak and central attempt easily saved by De Lucia.





2′ – Lamberto Zauli’s guys immediately try with a shot from a distance of Brighentibut De Lucia is ready to reject the Juventus attempt.





1 ‘- The super challenge begins between Juventus Under 23 And Feralpisalò.





FIRST HALF





14:20 – THE PRE-MATCH









14:15 – OFFICIAL FORMATIONS





JUVENTUS UNDER 23 (4-2-3-1): Israel; Leo, De Winter, Poli, Anzolin; Zuelli, Miretti; Akè, Soulè, Iocolano; Brighenti.





Available: Raina, Ratti, Stramaccioni, Riccio, Sekulok, Leone, Compagnon, De Marino, Palumbo, Berbieri, Cudrig, Boloca. Annex Zauli





FERALPISALÒ (4-3-1-2): De Lucia; Bergonzi, Pisano, Bacchetti, Corrado; Hergheligiu, Carraro, Balestrero; Of Molfetta; Spaniards, War.





Available: Liverani, Porro, Girgi, Guidetti, Miracoli, Corradi, Farabegoli, Luppi, Castorani, Salines. Annex. Old.





# Under23 | At 14:30 in the field for #JuveFeralpiSalo ⏰ The eleven chosen by Mister Zauli

Israel; Leo, De Winter, Poli, Anzolin; Zuelli, Miretti; Akè, Soulè, Iocolano; Brighenti pic.twitter.com/ceeXLA0xBX – JuventusFC Youth (@JuventusFCYouth) January 29, 2022





14:10 – Happy Saturday and good afternoon friends of Tuttojuve.comwelcome to the direct text of Juventus Under 23 – Feralpisalò, match valid for the 24th matchday of Serie C. The kick-off of the match, which will be played at the Moccagatta Stadium in Alessandria, is scheduled for 2.30 pm. Directs Giaccaglia di Jesi.