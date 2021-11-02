LIVE TJ – JUVENTUS-ZENIT 4-2, bianconeri in the knockout phase of the Youth League with 2 games to spare

90 ‘+ 4 – It ends here !! 3 very important points for Juventus Primavera, which mathematically access the knockout phase of the Youth League 2 days early. Whether in the round of 16, or in the 16th finals, will depend on the final classification of the group. Good race today that of Bonatti’s boys, who, especially in the first half, proved to be superior to Zenit.

90 ‘+ 4 – Long ball towards Cerri, stopped by the referee for offside.

90 ‘+ 2 – Juve who seems to be in control of the game, also given the 2 goals advantage.

90 ‘+ 1 – 4 minutes of recovery.

88′- Kasimov warned.

87 & # 39; – Zenit Goals !! Bomb from outside of Kvastukhin, which centers and finds the intersection of the poles from over 20 meters. 4-2 Juve !!

86′- Change in Juve: Turicchia leaves, Cerri enters.

84 ‘- STIJDONCK !! 4-1 JUVE !! Great acceleration of the Juventus striker, who burns his own marker at speed and appears only in front of the goalkeeper, beating him with a low shot.

82 ‘- Juve who keeps opponents away from their own half by earning a corner.

78′- Last change for Zenit: Mikhailovskii takes the place of Zigangirov.

76 ‘- Double change in Juve: Citi and Ledonne take the place of Bonetti and Fiumanò.

75 ‘- Last quarter of an hour of the match, Juve always ahead of Zenit for 3-1.

71′- Still problems for Omic, hit hard by his opponents: everything is ok for the Juventus captain.

68 ‘- Iling !! Cross in the middle deflected for a corner by the Zenit defense, and, for a while, in a dangerous way.

66 ‘- Bonetti !! Attempt from 20 meters, high ball.

64 ‘- Double change for Juve: Turco and Chbozo give way to Maressa and Strijdonck.

63 ‘- On the other hand, a nice ball from Iling for Turco, with the Zenit defense closing in a corner.

61 & # 39; – Zenit Goals !! It is precisely the new entry Belokhonov who finds the net with a nice left foot from outside the ground that beats Senko. 3-1.

59 ‘- Double change in Zenit: Kotov and Marianov give way to Belokhonov and Khvastukhin.

55 ‘- Bonetti warned.

54 ‘- Turkish in goal, but everything is stopped: the attacker was offside.

53 ‘- Omic !! Great right-footed shot from distance, Byazarov manages in 2 times to avoid 0-4.

52 ‘- He starts playing again, everything ok for Kasimov, who returns.

51′- Some problems for a Zenit player, I play at the moment.

49 ‘- Zenit trying to play the game in these first minutes of the second half.

46′- 2 changes in Zenit, Bykov and Saus take the place of Kuznetsov and Kothulev.

16:03 – We start again !!

4:00 pm – Teams on the pitch for the start of the second half.

45 ‘+ 1 – The first half ends: Juve in the locker room with a 3 goal lead over Zenit, a game dominated up to now by the boys of Mr. Bonatti.

44 ‘- CHIBOZO !! WHAT A GOAL !! Lightning restart by Chibozo, who points an opponent, returns to the right and kicks by beating Byazarov once again. 3-0 !!

43 ‘- Bonetti throws Chibozo deeply, but his touch is a bit too long and Juve’s action fades.

40 ‘- Kim warned.

40 ‘- Chibozo hits Turco with a big ball vertically, but the attacker is offside. Punishment for Zenit.

37 ‘- The Russians try with a shot from a distance, high ball at the far post.

36 ‘- The race is now downhill for Juve, even if Zenit is now trying to be seen a little more forward.

32 ‘- MULAZZI, 2-0 JUVE !! Great action by the bianconeri with Iling, who starts in speed and serves Mulazzi, good at scoring and keeping cool only in front of the goalkeeper.

30 ‘- Fiumanò commits a foul that gives Zenit a good punishment.

29 ‘- Foul in attack whistled at Zenit, punishment for Juve.

27 ‘- The game resumes and Turco returns to the field regularly.

25 ‘- Turco on the ground, the medical staff of Juve enters the field.

22 ‘- Insistent offensive action by Juve, Zenit eventually managed to push the Bianconeri back.

20 ‘- Ball inside Savona to look for Mulazzi, but Byazarov arrives first on the ball.

16 ‘- ILING !! JUVE IN ADVANTAGE !! The Englishman unlocks it on a penalty, Byazarov senses the direction of the shot but cannot get there. 1-0!

15 & # 39; – Penalty for Juve !! Khotulev warned on the occasion.

15 ‘- We arrived at the first quarter of an hour of the match, always 0-0 between Juve and Zenit.

13 ‘- Mulazzi !! Header from Iling’s cross, excellent response from Byazarov who blocks the ball. Juve close to the advantage.

11 ‘- Turkish !! High conclusion at the end of a good Juventus action.

9 ‘- Turco pinched offside on the beautiful ball given to him by Turicchia, punishment for Zenit.

6 ‘- Vasilev !! Insidious attempt fouled in the corner by the Juve defense.

5 ‘- Very short teams on the pitch, good rhythms.

3 ‘- Ball inside of Iling who, however, does not find any partner for the deviation. Zenit starts again.

2′- Juve in possession of the ball.

15:00 – The match begins!

14:57 – Teams that are entering the field right now.

14:42 – Teams engaged in pre-match warm-up.

14:30 – The official formations of the challenge:

Juventus (4-4-2): Senko; Savona, Fiumanó, Nzouango, Turicchia; Mulazzi, Omic, Bonetti, Iling; Turkish, Chibozo. Available Scaglia, Citi, Cerri, Ledonne, Galante, Stijdonck, Maressa. Coach: Bonatti.

Zenit (4-2-3-1): Byazrov; Sandrachuk, Khotulev, Kasimov, Emelianov; Vasilev, Zigangirov; Kuznetsov, Kim, Marianov; Kotov. Available Pavlov, Troshchenkov, Saus, Bykov, Khvastukhin, Mikhailovskii, Belokhonov. Herdsman Zyryanov.

14:10 – The bianconeri, still unbeaten in the group, and first in the standings with 7 points, are looking for the victory against the Russians, third at 3 points, to bring direct qualification closer to the round of 16 of the tournament, and to be sure, at least, of qualification to the 16 th finals in case of finishing second in the group, given that Chelsea, currently second, have only 1 point behind Bonatti’s boys.

14:00 – Friends of Tuttojuve.com “, good afternoon and welcome to the direct text of Juventus-Zenit, match of the fourth day of group H of the Youth League.