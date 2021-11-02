Sports

LIVE TJ – JUVENTUS-ZENIT – Official line-ups: the Church is back. In front of Morata and Dybala

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

19:50 – OFFICIAL TRAININGS:

Juventus (4-4-2) – Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Chiesa, McKennie, Locatelli, Bernardeschi; Morata, Dybala.

Zenit St. Petersburg (3-4-2-1) – Kritsyuk; Lovren, Chistyakov, Rakitsky; Karavaev, Wendel, Barrios, Sutormin; Claudinho, Mostovoj; Azmoun.

19:38 – Teams at the Stadium. The videos on the home page.

19:30 –

19.25 –

19:10 – The probable formations proposed by Sky less than two hours from the match:

JUVENTUS (4-4-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Church, Bentancur, Locatelli, Bernardeschi; Dybala, Morata. Coach: Allegri.

ZENIT (3-4-2-1): Kritsyuk; Chistyakov, Lovren, Rakitskiy; Sutormin, Barrios, Wendel, Karavaev; Mostovoy, Claudinho, Azmoun. Coach: Semak.

7:00 pm – Friends and friends of Tuttojuve.com, welcome to the direct text of Juventus-Zenit, match valid for the group stage of the Champions League.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Juventus transfer market has disappeared into thin air

11 hours ago

Alonso the silent – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

1 day ago

The penalty for Ibra, the Var not listened to and the red for Theo: Maresca rejected and stopped after Roma-Milan | First page

2 days ago

Juve, Allegri immediately puts Zenit in the sights

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button