LIVE TJ – Juve’s no to Tottenham for Bentancur. Kulusevski-Tottenham, agreement on the figures. Dragusin near the Salernitana. The latest news on Bentancur, Zakaria, Nandez

18:00 – RAMSEY, MISSION IMPOSSIBLE – As reported Domenico Marchese on the Turin edition of The Republic, Ramsey sets his foot on the strength of a contract expiring in 2023 that guarantees him 7 million euros net per season, and a clause that favors his agents and his stay in Juventus. Burnley and Crystal Palace, not exactly the noble face of the Premier League, would like to get their hands on the midfielder who asks for a severance pay: for Cherubini it is the most complicated mission on the market after the purchase of Vlahovic.

17:03 – THE ATHLETIC CHALLENGES JUVE FOR KAMARA – Atlético Madrid also enters the scene for Boubacar Kamara, a defensive midfielder about to expire his contract with Marseille. As reported by Marca, the colchoneros contacted the president of OM, Pablo Longoria, proposing to immediately take the player for 5 million euros plus bonus. Offer rejected, with the French asking for 10 million. On Kamara, 22, for the summer there are Rome and Juventus, as well as Manchester United and Newcastle.

16:49 – NO FROM JUVE TO TOTTENHAM FOR BENTANCUR – Gianluca Di Marzio talked about the future of Bentancur and Kulusevski: “The Juventus transfer market continues to move, incoming but also with regards to possible exits. In the past few hours there has been a poll by Tottenham for Rodrigo Bentancur: but the Juventus club refused the loan proposal presented by the team coached by Antonio Conte The Spurs, however, always look at Juventus to try to find new reinforcements in this January transfer market: in fact, the rumors circulated in England for an attempt underway by Tottenham for Dejan Kulusevski. The English club is working to try to borrow Kulusevski with a redemption obligation under certain conditions, “wrote the Sky Sports reporter.

Fabio Paratici is at work trying to bring the 2000-born player to London. Tottenham and Juventus are working to find a formula that can please everyone. Antonio Conte expressed his satisfaction with Kulusevski.

12:36 – THE POINT ON THE MARKET – According to Sky Sport, Aston Villa would have made an offer for Bentancur, but this proposal would not satisfy Juventus. Also because in the event of the sale of the Uruguayan, the Bianconeri should give 30% to Boca Juniors. In case of departure of a midfielder Juventus would go to one between Zakaria and Nandez. The Uruguayan would like the Bianconeri very much and Cagliari could ask Ranocchia to sell him. Furthermore, Juventus should take Dragusin from Sampdoria and then turn him over to Salernitana.

