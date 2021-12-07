Sports

LIVE TJ – Kulusevski operated on to resolve acute sinusitis of odontogenic origin: prognosis of 7 days. Workout finished. There are De Sciglio and Perin. McKennie absent. I work in the gym for Kean and Chiellini

13:39 – KULUSEVSKI OPERATED – Juventus, through its official website, released the medical bulletin on Dejan Kulusevski’s condition: “This morning Dejan Kulusevski underwent surgery for the resolution of acute sinusitis of odontogenic origin. Tubino and Dr. Ruffino at the hospital of Chivasso, it is perfectly successful. 7 days of rest will be needed before resuming sporting activity

12:24 – WORK IN THE GYM FOR CHIELLINI AND KEAN – Chiellini and Kean are not on the pitch with their teammates and are working out in the gym.

12:19 – THERE IS DE SCIGLIO – Mattia De Sciglio is also present, while Weston McKennie is absent.

12:15 – WORKOUT IN PROGRESS – Juventus took to the field at Continassa to train for the match against Malmoe. In the group there is also Mattia Perin who had missed the match against Genoa because he had come into contact with an alleged positive at Covid.

11:57 – SOON TRAINING – Juventus will soon be on the pitch for training on the eve of the match against Malmoe.

