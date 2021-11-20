LIVE TJ – LAZIO-JUVENTUS – Official line-ups: all confirmed

17:00 – OFFICIAL TRAININGS:

LAZIO (4-3-3): Reina; Lazzari, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Hysaj; Milinkovic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Pedro, Zaccagni

JUVENTUS (4-4-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Pellegrini; Cuadrado, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Church, Morata

16:35 – The teams arrived at the Olimpico.

16:18 – There is no official status, but unless there are surprises, Lazio should go down in this with this eleven:

4:00 pm – The arrival of the teams at the Olimpico is expected.

15:42 – MCKENNIE OWNER – In midfield Allegri seems oriented to fielding the couple Locatelli and McKennie. The American goes towards confirmation among the owners.

14:52 – CHURCH IN PLACE OF DYBALA – Chiesa seems to be Allegri’s choice to take Dybala’s place alongside Morata.

14:18 – IN AN HOUR THERE WILL BE THE TECHNICAL MEETING – In about an hour, Juventus will hold the technical meeting in view of the match against Lazio. On this occasion, Massimiliano Allegri will announce the training to his boys.

11:36 – ALLEGRI WILL BET ON 4-4-2 – Juventus are in Rome and are preparing for the match against Lazio. Massimiliano Allegri will aim at 4-4-2: Szczesny will be in goal. In defense on the right it will be Danilo’s turn, in the middle Bonucci and De Ligt will act, while on the left there should be Pellegrini. In midfield on the right will be Cuadrado, in the center will move Locatelli and McKennie, while on the left will play Rabiot. In attack, given the absence of Dybala, there will be the couple Chiesa – Morata.

Juventus (4-4-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Pellegrini; Cuadrado, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Church, Morata.