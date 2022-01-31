LIVE TJ – Market closed: Nandez skips, but – Officers Gatti and Zakaria at Juventus, Kulusevski and Bentancur at Tottenham. Ramsey has made it through visits with the Rangers. Kaio Jorge blocked by Allegri

20:00 – MARKET CLOSED – The winter transfer market session officially closes. Nandez’s blow fades in this last day of negotiations, but Allegri can be largely satisfied. The hits Vlahovic and Zakaria, the purchase of perspective by Gatti and the disposals of Kulusevski, Bentancur and Ramsey. The Juventus coach finds himself a stronger team to compete in both Italy and Europe.

19:50 – CARNIVALS: “ME AT JUVE? MAYBE … BUT I’M GOOD AT SASSUOLO” – READ HERE

19:40 – OFFICIAL – MORUZZI IS A NEW BIANCONERO PLAYER. COPPOLA ON LOAN AT PISA – READ HERE

19:20 – RAMSEY HAS PASSED THE VISITS WITH THE RANGERS – READ HERE

19:10 – OFFICIAL – RAFFIA ALLA CREMONESE – READ HERE

19:00 – OFFICIAL – DEL FABRO AL CITTADELLA – READ HERE

18:50 – THE CONTRACT AGENT: “JUVE REGINA DEL MARKET” – READ HERE

18:30 – SASSUOLO TAKEN MORO FROM PADUA – READ HERE

18:15 – Juventus Football Club SpA announces that it has reached an agreement with Borussia VfL 1900 Mönchengladbach GmbH for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Denis Lemi Zakaria Lako Lado for a consideration of € 4.5 million, payable in three financial years, in addition to the solidarity contribution provided for by the FIFA regulations and ancillary charges for a total of € 4.1 million. Juventus has signed a sports performance contract with the same player until 30 June 2026.

17:35 – Through its official channels, Juventus U23 has communicated that the footballer Davide De Marino I will close the 2021/22 season at Pisa. Player transfers on loan with right of redemption.

# Under23 | OFFICIAL, Davide De Marino will close the 2021/22 season at Pisa, on loan with the right of redemption. Good luck, David! pic.twitter.com/AnrnNmEZrC – JuventusFC Youth (@JuventusFCYouth) January 31, 2022

17:25 – BENTANCUR OFFICER AT TOTTENHAM – READ HERE

17:20 – KULUSEVSKI OFFICIAL AT TOTTENHAM – READ HERE

16:50 – OFFICIAL ZAKARIA AT JUVENTUS – READ HERE

16:40 – RAMSEY, MEDICAL EXAMINATIONS IN PROGRESS WITH GLASGOW RANGERS – READ HERE

16:20 – GATTI IS BIANCONERO, THE JUVENTUS PRESS RELEASE – READ HERE

15:50 – NO TRANSFER FOR KAIO JORGE – READ HERE

15:40 – OFFICIAL – JUVE LIKED IT, JULIAN ALVAREZ IS FROM THE CITY – READ HERE

15:30 – Federico Gatti is a new Juventus player. After having undergone medical examinations this morning at J Medical, the defender’s contract born in ’98 was officially filed with Lega Calcio. Gatti arrives outright for a total of 7.5 million euros plus 2.5 bonuses, but will remain on loan at Frosinone until the end of the season.

15:10 – TJ – Indiscretions filter from the Sheraton about a possible inclusion of Juventus in the race to the Pisa striker Lorenzo Lucca, approached to Sassuolo. Asked by Tuttojuve.com, the Tuscan club, however, denied the onslaught of the bianconeri.

14:50 BIANCHIN (GAZZETTA): “JUVE MARKET COULD END WITH THE GOODBYE OF RAMSEY (READ HERE)

14:40 INTER BOOK SCAMACCA FOR JUNE: JUVE OUT OF THE GAME (READ HERE)

14:30 – TRANSFER OF RAMSEY TO DETAILS: AGENT IN SCOTLAND TO CLOSE THE AGREEMENT (READ HERE)

14:20 – MORATA STAYS AT JUVE UNTIL THE END OF THE SEASON (READ HERE)

14:00 – RAIMONDI (MEDIASET): “NANDEZ-JUVE DIFFICULT OPERATION, CAGLIARI ASKS OBLIGATION” – (READ HERE)

13:40 – BARGIGGIA: “RAMSEY TOWARDS THE RANGERS, JUVE CAN RETURN TO NANDEZ” – (READ HERE)

13:20 – LA JUVE LOOKS FOR A TEAM FOR KAIO JORGE – (READ HERE)

13:10 – MEDIASET – JUVE WILL TRY US UNTIL THE END FOR NANDEZ. ROME CAN TAKE ADVANTAGE – (READ HERE)

13:05 – AUBAMEYANG LANDED IN BARCELONA – (READ HERE)

12:50 – OFFICIAL – DRAGUSIN ALLA SALERNITANA – (READ HERE)

12:47 – RAMSEY SAID YES TO RANGERS – (READ HERE)

12:40 – RAMSEY MORE AND MORE TOWARDS THE RANGERS – (READ HERE)

12:30 – VISITS ENDED FOR CATS AND ZAKARIA – (READ HERE)

12:30 – SPORTITALIA – RAMSEY-RANGERS YOU CAN WITH THE HELP OF THE JUVE – (READ HERE)

12:25 – JUVE, AUDERO IDEA FOR AFTER PERIN – (READ HERE)

12:22 – ARTHUR, ARSENAL DECIDED TO MAKE AN ATTEMPT – (READ HERE)

12:11 – STALL SITUATION FOR NANDEZ – (READ HERE)

11:51 – TMW – LIVERPOOL IN ITALY IN FEBRUARY FOR DYBALA – (READ HERE)

11:41 – OFFICIAL – SAMP RESOLVES DRAGUSIN LOAN AGREEMENT – (READ HERE)

11:39 – CATS EXCHANGE FOOTPEG FOR BREMER? – (READ HERE)

11:25 – RAMSEY, RANGERS SHOT – (READ HERE)

11:15 – NANDEZ FURTHER FROM JUVE – (READ HERE)

11:04 – TJ – DRAGUSIN SIGNING WITH LA SALERNITANA TODAY – (READ HERE)

10:50 – OFFICIAL – LA JUVE TAKES THE GOALKEEPER – (READ HERE)

10:43 – KAIO JORGE AVAILABLE TO GO TO CAGLIARI – (READ HERE)

10:41 – SPORTITALIA – 2 TEAMS ON RAMSEY – (READ HERE)

10:30 – JUVE, RAFIA TOWARDS THE LOAN TO ALEXANDRIA – (READ HERE)

10:20 – MORATA, ARSENAL ATTEMPT – (READ HERE)

10:00 – ROME STILL HOPES TO TAKE NANDEZ – (READ HERE)

09:50 – JUVE, 3 NAMES IN MIDFIELD FOR JUNE – (READ HERE)

09:30 – JUVE-CAGLIARI, NODO FORMULA FOR NANDEZ – (READ HERE)

09:10 – PARATICI HELPS JUVE – (READ HERE)

08:50 – JUVE HAS NO TIME – (READ HERE)

08:45 – RAMSEY, TODAY COULD BE GOODBYE DAY – (READ HERE)

08:40 – NANDEZ FLYING – (READ HERE)

08:30 – TODAY WE DECIDE FOR NANDEZ – (READ HERE)

08:20 – A FINAL YELLOW AND A CONFIRMATION – (READ HERE)

08:00 – JUVE ALL’ULTIMO BREATH – (READ HERE)

07:45 – MERCATONE JUVE – (READ HERE)

01:15 – TOTTENHAM GIVES TO PAY THE JUVE – (READ HERE)

01:00 – BARCELONA RENOUNCES MORATA, READY AUBUMEYANG, IF … – (READ HERE)

00:45 – DE JONG FREEZES THE CLAIMS – (READ HERE)

00:30 – GREAT COMPETITION FOR GRAVENBERCH IN SUMMER – (READ HERE)

00:15 – HERE’S WHY TOTTENHAM WENT TO KULU – (READ HERE)

00:10 – POSSIBLE LAST DAY SHOT – (READ HERE)

00:00 – FINAL RUSH – It will be a very long and very hot last day of transfer market for Juventus and its fans. Tuttojuve.com will follow all the Juventus negotiations minute by minute, from the assault on Nahitan Nandez, to the latest sales (above all the possible one by Ramsey), without excluding last minute surprises. We will update you in real time with all the news and rumors from our correspondents at the Sheraton Hotel in Milan, from broadcasters and specialized sites, until the final gong at 20:00.