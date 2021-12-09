LIVE TJ – MONTEMURRO: “The girls were heroic” ROSUCCI: “Now the top clubs in Europe are starting to fear Juventus”

Joe Montemurro and Martina Rosucci spoke at the end of the match against Chelsea. TuttoJuve.com reported his words:

Rosucci begins to speak

Can you tell me your state of mind and also that of the team?

“We are proud, we have come to one of the most difficult fields in Europe, against one of the strongest teams in Europe to defend ourselves to get an important point for qualification. I am not surprised by this because in these matches we have grown a lot. happy because this point serves our qualification “

Does this performance show how much Juventus can compete with all of them?

“Our whole journey was a watershed and it started in an exemplary way. In the first leg against Chelsea we had collected less than we deserved, against Wolfsburg we showed our strength. I am convinced that we are making the turning point, the clubs. Europeans are now afraid of Juventus. I’m happy this was a goal of the club. “

Did you prepare the game like this?

“The coach and all the staff prepare the matches with a precise and exemplary methodology, we have clear information and in the match we know what to do and this can be seen on the pitch. The match was prepared exactly like this.”

Martina, can you tell us what days you lived on a personal level?

“It was a difficult moment to leave the Azzurri retreat, I do not deny that the thought was immediately turned to Juve, I knew we had decisive matches because in 15 days we were playing for the World Cup, Champions League and championship. I suffered from having to stop. I am vaccinated and have always been fine. I thank everyone because I was afraid of not being able to play these games “

How close do you feel the qualification?

“I have felt her close since the days of the draws, I have always had this feeling. Match after match I have always been more convinced. Now we have to win the last match, without too many words. I hope that the stadium will help us and that those who come will also come. does not follow us. I ask everyone to follow us and support us “

Joe Montemurro starts talking

Is this the high point of your growth?

“It’s all part of our growth, it was no coincidence the first game we played against Chelsea, where we did well. They are 4 important games where we had different tactical settings. In these games we have seen the growth of the girls and we have I understood that the Champions League nights are different “

Is heroic the right adjective for these girls?

“Heroic is the right word. There are very difficult fields like today and the girls have been really great”

Can you tell us your emotions?

“To be part of the group stage and play for it. The more the days pass and the more we grow, sometimes we have to play to bring home the

match. In a field like this you can’t think of dominating the game “

On the performance of Girelli …

“He made a great defensive and tactical performance”

Can you say today that it is your merit if Peyraud-Magnin is the Juventus goalkeeper?

“We have won championships together in Arsenal. She is a player with great intelligence on the field, she knows when to manage the rhythms, this is her most important characteristic, besides the saves. She has made important decisions, playing long or short. She has the quality of reading. the match”

What would you say to get as many people as possible to the stadium on Thursday?

“I will ask the president to make more buses available to bring the public if they cannot come to Turin (laughs ed). I hope the public will get to give us the last push to do something that has never been done”

The Montemurro press conference ends