LIVE TJ – NEDVED to DAZN: “Capital gains? We haven’t made a step more than our leg. There will be no problems in society. Morata? Good performances, but we expect more goals from the attacking department”

Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved speaks to Dazn’s microphones before the Arechi match. Her words:

For what is happening on and off the pitch, is this the most difficult moment of your vice presidency?

“You question, I don’t know, because they are different years, there are difficulties, sometimes you think you are strong and then everything goes wrong. Then there are some years where you feel less strong, but you go well. It’s hard to say. . There are difficulties in every year “.

How is Morata experiencing this moment? Lack of goals and criticism …

“Our players must be accustomed to criticism when they play below expectations, but I believe that Alvaro, in terms of play and technique, is satisfying the coach, he is making good performances. We expect a little more in terms of play and technique. realization, but that not only from him, from the whole attack department: they are below what they usually do, or they can do. I’m talking about Chiesa, Dybala, Alvaro, Kean, Kulu, they are all players with whom we can do more in the attacking phase. “

How did Juve find themselves in this financial situation? When was the farther stride that then forced you to resort to capital gains?

“But I do not think that the longest step has been taken. We have released our press release, let it be clear, our president Andrea Agnelli also expressed himself, he spoke to the team, he spoke to the employees, in the end he also spoke majority shareholder John Elkann. In my opinion it is not right for me to speak today. “

Are you afraid that this investigation will have repercussions both inside and outside the company if the question were to pass on the table of sports justice?

“But I don’t think there will be any problems within the club. If I talk about the team group, the players have little touch, I have experience, they watch, but they are concentrated on the pitch. What concerns the club I don’t think, because during all of them these years – I am already eleven years off the pitch – we have experienced many difficulties, many difficult things, so it is one more, but … “.

Is it the worst? Is it the most difficult?

“No, I don’t think so, because there were some big difficulties that were resolved and this is part of being Juve. We are proud, we are honored to be able to represent Juve, therefore it is part of our world, of the Juve world.”