LIVE TJ – SALERNITANA-JUVENTUS – Official formations: Allegri focuses on 4-2-3-1

Salerno (3-5-2): Belec; Veseli, Gyomber, Gagliolo; Zortea, L. Coulibaly, Capezzi, Kechrida, Ranieri; Bonazzoli, Simy. Coach: Stefano Colantuono.

Juventus (4-2-3-1): Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Chiellini, Pellegrini; Locatelli, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Dybala, Bernardeschi, Kean. Coach: Massimiliano Allegri.

19:30 – Teams at the stadium.

19:23 – Confirmations arrive from Arechi: Max Allegri changes form and focuses on 4-2-3-1. Szczesny on goal; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Chiellini and Pellegrini in defense; Bentancur and Locatelli in the median; then Kulusevski, Dybala and Bernardeschi behind the only striker Kean.

18:46 – The teams will arrive in half an hour.

18:22 – CUADRADO CONFIRMED IN DEFENSE – Cuadrado will be confirmed in defense on the right wing also given the absences of Danilo and De Sciglio.

17:38 – REST FOR MORATA – Allegri, against Salernitana, will rely on the trident formed by Dybala, Kean and Bernardeschi. The Juventus number 18 will play in place of Morata who will enjoy a rest session.

17:08 – IN MIDFIELD BENTANCUR SHOULD RETURN – Bentancur should meet again tonight in the Juventus midfield. Together with the Uruguayan, Locatelli and Rabiot should act.

16:16 – CHIELLINI OWNER – Giorgio Chiellini goes to a starting shirt in the match against Salernitana.

13:47 – LUNCH ENDED – Juventus have finished lunch and now the players are resting in view of the match against Salernitana.

12:26 – CHEERFUL TOWARDS 4-3-3 – Juventus is in retirement and is preparing for the match against Salernitana. Massimiliano Allegri for this challenge seems willing to focus on 4-3-3: Szczesny will be in the door. In defense from right to left will act Cuadrado, De Ligt, Chiellini and Alex Sandro. In midfield, space for Bentancur, Locatelli and Rabiot. While in attack it will be the turn of the trident formed by Dybala, Kean and Bernardeschi.

