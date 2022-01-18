LIVE TJ – The squad. Out Bernardeschi for a little muscle discomfort. The Chiesa operation postponed. Against Sampdoria we go towards 4-4-2. Danilo could be the owner

14:56 – PROVEN DANILO IN THE OWNER TRAINING – Massimiliano Allegri, in this morning’s finish, tried Danilo among the owners. The Juventus number 6 should play alongside Rugani. While on the flanks there will be De Sciglio and Pellegrini. In midfield Cuadrado will act on the right, in the middle it will be Arthur and Locatelli’s turn, Rabiot, on the other hand, will act on the left. In attack, space for Kulusevski and Morata.

Juventus (4-4-2): Perin; De Sciglio, Danilo, Rugani, Pellegrini; Cuadrado, Arthur, Locatelli, Rabiot; Kulusevski, Morata.

13:19 – SMALL ANSWER FOR BERNARDESCHI – Federico Bernardeschi was not called up for the match against Sampdoria due to a small muscle discomfort. Juventus does not want to take any risk in view of the match against Milan and for this reason the Juventus number 20 is not part of the squad for the Coppa Italia match.

13:09 – TURNOVER AGAINST SAMPDORIA – Massimiliano Allegri, against Sampdoria, will do some turnover.

13:03 – THE CONVOKED – Juventus, through its official website, has released the list of players called up for the match against Sampdoria:

Szczesny

Perin

Pinsoglio

De Sciglio

Chiellini

Danilo

Alex Sandro

Cuadrado

Pilgrims

De Winter

Rugani

Arthur

McKennie

Kulusevski

Bentancur

Locatelli

Rabiot

Miretti

Morata

Dybala

Kaio Jorge

Akè

Soulè

11:41 – CHURCH OPERATION POSTPONED – Federico Chiesa will not have surgery on his knee tomorrow. In fact, the operation scheduled for Wednesday, and which was to be carried out in Innsbruck, was postponed because the player had a flu attack. Chiesa was subjected to a swab which gave a negative result. So the Juventus number 22 will be operated by Professor Fink in the next few days.