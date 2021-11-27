Sports

LIVE TJ – The squad. There are Chiellini and Bernardeschi. Allegri will aim for 4-4-2. Alex Sandro slightly ahead of Pellegrini. In attack it will be up to Dybala and Morata

13:25 – BALLOTING ALEX SANDRO – PELLEGRINI – For today’s match, the ballot between Alex Sandro and Luca Pellegrini remains open at Juventus.

12:19 – THE CONVOKED – Juventus, through its official website, has released the list of players called up for the match against Atalanta:

Szczesny

Perin

Pinsoglio

Chiellini

De Ligt

Alex Sandro

Cuadrado

Bonucci

Rugani

Pilgrims

De Winter

Arthur

McKennie

Bentancur

Locatelli

Rabiot

Kulusevski

Bernardeschi

church

Morata

Dybala

Kean

Kaio Jorge

11:55 – ALLEGRI WILL BET ON 4-4-2 – Juventus are at Continassa and are preparing for the match against Atalanta. Massimiliano Allegri, today, will rely on the 4-4-2: Szczesny will be in the door. In defense from right to left there will be Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt and Alex Sandro. The Juventus number 12 seems slightly favored over Pellegrini. In the midfield on the right there will be Chiesa, in the middle it will be the turn of Locatelli and McKennie, while on the left Rabiot will be confirmed. Dybala and Morata will act in attack.

Juventus (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Chiesa, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Dybala, Morata.

