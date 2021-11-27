LIVE TJ – The squad. There are Chiellini and Bernardeschi. Allegri will aim for 4-4-2. Alex Sandro slightly ahead of Pellegrini. In attack it will be up to Dybala and Morata
13:25 – BALLOTING ALEX SANDRO – PELLEGRINI – For today’s match, the ballot between Alex Sandro and Luca Pellegrini remains open at Juventus.
12:19 – THE CONVOKED – Juventus, through its official website, has released the list of players called up for the match against Atalanta:
Szczesny
Perin
Pinsoglio
Chiellini
De Ligt
Alex Sandro
Cuadrado
Bonucci
Rugani
Pilgrims
De Winter
Arthur
McKennie
Bentancur
Locatelli
Rabiot
Kulusevski
Bernardeschi
church
Morata
Dybala
Kean
Kaio Jorge
11:55 – ALLEGRI WILL BET ON 4-4-2 – Juventus are at Continassa and are preparing for the match against Atalanta. Massimiliano Allegri, today, will rely on the 4-4-2: Szczesny will be in the door. In defense from right to left there will be Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt and Alex Sandro. The Juventus number 12 seems slightly favored over Pellegrini. In the midfield on the right there will be Chiesa, in the middle it will be the turn of Locatelli and McKennie, while on the left Rabiot will be confirmed. Dybala and Morata will act in attack.
Juventus (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Chiesa, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Dybala, Morata.