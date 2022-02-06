LIVE TJ – The squad. There are Zakaria, Vlahovic and Bonucci. Allegri towards 4-3-3. In defense Danilo returns

18:03 – TRAINING CONFIRMATIONS ARRIVE – Confirmations arrive on the probable formation that Massimiliano Allegri will line up against Verona. In defense, in front of Szczesny, there will be Danilo, De Ligt, Chiellini and De Sciglio from right to left. In midfield there will be Zakaria, Arthur and Rabiot. In attack, space for Dybala, Vlahovic and Morata.





17:21 – DEBUT FOR VLAHOVIC AND ZAKARIA – Tonight, Massimiliano Allegri should launch the two new signings Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria.





16:49 – DANILO RETURNS TO DEFENSE – Tonight, in the defense of Juventus there will be the return of Danilo among the owners. The Juventus number 6 will act in the right lane, to complete the department there will be De Ligt, Chiellini and De Sciglio.





15:01 – ABSENT LOCATELLI, BERNARDESCHI, CHIESA AND ALEX SANDRO – For the match against Verona Massimiliano Allegri will not have Chiesa, Bernardeschi, Locatelli and Alex Sandro available.





13:19 – THE CONVOKED – Juventus, through its official website, has released the list of players called up for the match against Verona:





Szczesny





Perin





Pinsoglio





De Sciglio





Chiellini





De Ligt





Danilo





Bonucci





Cuadrado





Pilgrims





Rugani





Arthur





McKennie





Zakaria





Rabiot





Vlahovic





Morata





Dybala





Kean





Kaio Jorge





Akè





