LIVE TJ – The squad. There are Zakaria, Vlahovic and Bonucci. Allegri towards 4-3-3. In defense Danilo returns

18:03 – TRAINING CONFIRMATIONS ARRIVE – Confirmations arrive on the probable formation that Massimiliano Allegri will line up against Verona. In defense, in front of Szczesny, there will be Danilo, De Ligt, Chiellini and De Sciglio from right to left. In midfield there will be Zakaria, Arthur and Rabiot. In attack, space for Dybala, Vlahovic and Morata.
17:21 – DEBUT FOR VLAHOVIC AND ZAKARIA – Tonight, Massimiliano Allegri should launch the two new signings Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria.
16:49 – DANILO RETURNS TO DEFENSE – Tonight, in the defense of Juventus there will be the return of Danilo among the owners. The Juventus number 6 will act in the right lane, to complete the department there will be De Ligt, Chiellini and De Sciglio.
15:01 – ABSENT LOCATELLI, BERNARDESCHI, CHIESA AND ALEX SANDRO – For the match against Verona Massimiliano Allegri will not have Chiesa, Bernardeschi, Locatelli and Alex Sandro available.
13:19 – THE CONVOKED – Juventus, through its official website, has released the list of players called up for the match against Verona:
Szczesny
Perin
Pinsoglio
De Sciglio
Chiellini
De Ligt
Danilo
Bonucci
Cuadrado
Pilgrims
Rugani
Arthur
McKennie
Zakaria
Rabiot
Vlahovic
Morata
Dybala
Kean
Kaio Jorge
Akè
12:14 – ALLEGRI WILL BET ON 4-3-3 – Juventus is preparing for the match against Verona. For this match Massimiliano Allegri will rely on 4-3-3: Szczesny will be in goal. In defense on the right Danilo will return, in half space for De Ligt and Chiellini, while on the left will act De Sciglio. In midfield there will be the debut of Zakaria who will act with Arthur and Rabiot. In attack will move Dybala, Vlahovic and Morata.
Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Chiellini, De Sciglio; Zakaria, Arthur, Rabiot; Dybala, Vlahovic, Morata.