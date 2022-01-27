LIVE TJ – Today the meeting with Vlahovic’s agents. Morata could stay. For the midfield he is interested in Nandez. Latest on Kaio Jorge and Bentancur

14:50 – MARCA – THE REAL BURSTS ON TCHOUAMÉNI – (CLICK HERE)

14:30 – NANDEZ FIRST NAME FOR THE MIDFIELD, BUT FIRST THE ASSIGNMENTS NEEDED – (CLICK HERE)

02.10pm – CORSPORT – ASTON VILLA AND JUVE CONTINUE DEALING FOR BENTANCUR – (CLICK HERE)

14:00 – SPORTMEDIASET – MYCELI: “MORATA TRACK – BARCELONA FREDDINA” – (CLICK HERE)

12:38 – TODAY WE WILL MEET THE AGENTS OF VLAHOVIC – Today, Juventus will see Vlahovic’s agents to file the final details of the negotiation that will bring the Serbian striker to Turin.

12:37 – THE POINT ON THE MARKET – According to Sky Sport, Barcelona would be interested in Morata but there are some difficulties and for this reason in the end the Spaniard could stay in Turin. Meanwhile, Juventus would always be on the trail of Nandez, especially in the event of Bentancur’s departure. Kaio Jorge could also be part of the negotiation with Cagliari.

12:00 – TMW – KAIO JORGE REQUIRED BY TWO SERIE A CLUBS – (CLICK HERE)

11:50 – AS – MORATA, THE BARCELONA TRACK IS UP – (CLICK HERE)

11:30 – CAMBIASO, ATALANTA COMPETITION FOR JUVE? – (CLICK HERE)

11:10 – KESSIE, THE RENEWAL WITH AC MILAN EVEN FURTHER – (CLICK HERE)

