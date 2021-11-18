LIVE TJ – WOLFSBURG-JUVENTUS WOMEN – 0-2

20:38 – What a bang of the girls from Montemurro! Henrich’s own goal and Staskova’s goal at the end, an incredible impact for her as a substitute, give three points to the HCL team that overtakes the Germans in the standings, reaching +2 right on Wolfsburg.

20:37 – It ends here! Colpaccio of the Montemurro family!

90 ‘+ 3’ – STASKOVAAAAAAAAAAAAA! Juve won! Counterattack well managed by Bonansea who, once arrived in the area, serves Staskova who controls and finds the far post.

90 ‘+ 3’ – He pushes Wolfsburg but cannot find a valid conclusion for the draw.

90 ‘+ 1’ – Rosucci warned for waste of time!

90 ‘- There will be 4 minutes of recovery.

87 ‘- Bonansea! Big ball from Pedersen in the space for Bonansea, the number 11 tries the door with the left but the ball ends up high.

84 ‘- Double change in Juventus: Hyyrynen and Bonfantini enter, Lenzini and Hurtig leave.

81 ‘- Hurtig! Right from the edge of the area of ​​number 17, Schult blocks.

79 ‘- Change in Wolfsburg: Doorsoun comes out and Svava enters.

77 ‘- Gama! Corner from the left of Bonansea, side of Staskova and the ball that happens between the feet of Gama who hits the net. His conclusion is countered by Wedemeyer.

73 & # 39; – Peyraud-Magnin has already risen, alarm returned.

72 ‘- Clash between Peyraud-Magnin and Pedersen. The black and white number 16 remained sore on the ground.

71 ‘- Doorsoun’s attempt from a very long distance, but Peyraud-Magnin blocks without problems.

70 ‘- Change in Juventus: Andrea Staskova enters and Cristiana Girelli exits.

69 ‘- Caruso! Boattin’s throw-in for Caruso, the number 21 turns quickly and kicks on goal. Schult blocks without difficulty.

68 & # 39; – Janssen tries on a free kick, but his conclusion ends very high.

66 ‘- Sara Gama is booked! Foul at the edge of the penalty area on Huth and free kick from an excellent position for the Germans.

65 ‘- Confused moment of the match. Wolfsburg are looking for a draw, while Juventus are looking for a space to strike on the counterattack.

61 ‘- Wolfsburg tries: corner from the right and third time to detach from Wedemeyer. Block Peyraud-Magnin.

60 ‘- Peyraud-Magnin! Great exit of the Juventus goalkeeper to bar the door to Oberdorf who was entering.

59 ‘- Change in the ranks of Wolfsburg: Knaak comes out and Bremer enters.

58 ‘- Booked Oberdorf! Harsh intervention of number 5 on Bonansea. Distrusted, she will miss the match with Servette.

53 ‘- JUVENTUS IN ADVANTAGE! Cross cut from the right by Girelli and Hendrich in an attempt to anticipate Hurtig throws it into his own goal.

49 ‘- Peyraud-Magnin! Huth runs away on the counterattack and looks for the near post, but the number 16 stretches out and puts her in a corner, on which nothing happens.

48 ‘- Juve responds immediately: ball vertically for Bonansea, the number 11 looks for Girelli in the center who cannot find the impact with the ball.

47 & # 39; – The first chance of recovery is of Wolfsburg. Waßmuth escapes to Boattin and finds Doorsoun at the edge of the area, but number 23 shoots very high.

19:46 – The shooting begins!

19:32 – The first half ends here!

45 ‘- There will be 2 minutes of recovery.

42 ‘- Wolfsburg opportunity! Pedersen loses the ball at the edge of the area, Knaak recovers and seeks support in the center where Rood arrives who is unable to kick hard. Thanks for the Montemurro team.

39 & # 39; – Juventus is at risk. Caruso naively loses a ball on the edge of the area handing it to Huth, but Salvai closes in a decisive manner by not allowing the Wolfsburg striker the opportunity to look for the goal.

36 ‘- Wolfsburg tries to reorganize the maneuver after the latest scares, but Juve closes very well and starts again.

33 ‘- Caruso! Right from the distance of the number 21, Schult blocks safely.

31 ‘- Triple great chance for Juve! Mess of the German defense and ball that falls on Bonansea’s feet who swerves to the left and kicks but is rejected by Schult. The ball hits the feet of Rosucci and Girelli, but twice their conclusions are deflected by Wedemeyer.

28 ‘- Huth’s pocket for Waßmuth, but Peyraud-Magnin comes out well and anticipates the Wolfsburg striker.

25 ‘- Wolfsburg tries, but Waßmuth’s turn ends high above the Peyraud-Magnin crossbar.

23 & # 39; – First conclusion also for Juventus. Bonansea is closed at the edge of the area, the ball arrives on Rosucci’s right, who tries first intention. Ball that ends at the bottom.

22 ‘- Valentina Ceronia can’t make it, Arianna Caruso enters her place.

21 ‘- Juventus momentarily in ten due to the injury in Cernoia.

18 ‘- Valentina Cernoia remained on the ground after a clash with a German footballer, medical staff on the pitch.

17 ‘- Balanced phase of the match. Wolfsburg try to impose their game, but the girls from Montemurro defend themselves very well

13 ‘- Cernoia tries to throw Bonansea in the open field, but his ball is intercepted by the Wolfsburg defense before it reaches the feet of the number 11.

10 ‘- Try to put Juventus out of your head. Lenzini exchanges with Girelli on the midline of the pitch and launches into a solitary progression that is interrupted by Janssen’s intervention.

7 ‘- First conclusion of the match: Huth jumps Lenzini in speed and puts her in the center, Salvai rejects on the feet of Lattwein who looks for the door but is blocked by the Juventus rearguard.

7 ‘- Juve in total apnea, the Stroot girls are pushing on the accelerator.

4 ‘- First minutes of a purely German brand, Montemurro’s team waits behind the line of the ball.

2 ‘- First corner of the match for the hosts, but free the Juventus defense well.

18:45 – Wolfsburg-Juventus has begun!

18:42 – The teams are entering the pitch.

18:37 – The teams have returned to the locker room and are preparing for their entry into the field.

18:03 – The teams are on the field to carry out the warm-up operations.

17:42 – OFFICIAL FORMATIONS

WOLFSBURG (4-3-3): Schult; Hendrich, Wedemeyer, Doorsoun-Khajeh, Janssen; Oberdorf, Roord, Lattwein; Knaak, Waßmuth, Huth.

Available: Kassen, Weiß, Wilms, Bremer, Blasse, Starke, Smits, Svava, Blomqvist, van de Sanden, Cordes.

Trainer: Tommy Stroot.

JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Peyraud-Magnin; Lenzini, Gama, Salvai, Boattin; Rosucci, Pedersen, Cernoia; Bonansea, Girelli, Hurtig.

Available: Aprile, Soggiu, Hyyrynen, Nildén, Staskova, Lundorf, Zamanian, Caruso, Bonfantini, Beccari, Pfattner.

Trainer: Joe Montemurro.

Referee: Ms Marta Huerta de Aza (Spain).

Assistants: Ms Guadalupe Porras Ayuso (Spain) and Ms Eliana Fernandez Gonzalez (Spain).

Fourth Officer: Ms Ainara Andrea Acevedo Dudley (Spain).

17:33 – Friends of EverythingJuve, welcome to the direct text of Wolfsburg-Juventus, a match valid for the fourth day of Giorne A of the Women’s Champions. After the draw at the Stadium, the girls of Mr. Montemurro fly to Germany in search of qualification for the final phase.

Kick-off at hours 18:45.