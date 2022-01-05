LIVE TJ – Workout finished. Customized for Kaio Jorge. Pellegrini still affected. Ramsey expected tonight in Turin. Tomorrow at 2 pm Allegri will speak

19:35 – PILGRIMS STILL INFLUENCED – Today, Luca Pellegrini did not take part in this morning’s training because he was still affected. Kaio Jorge did a personalized job. While Ramsey should return to Turin this evening.

15:58 – TEAM DIVIDED INTO GROUP – Juventus, through its official website, provided the details of today’s session: “The work week continues at the Juventus Training Center. Two days before the match against Napoli, scheduled for Thursday 6 January at 8.45 pm at Allianz Stadium, Massimiliano Allegri’s team continues to work on the pitch to be ready for the first appointment of the new year.

And that of the Epiphany will be only the first of six challenges that will see Juve engaged on three fronts in January: in Serie A, in the Super Cup and in the Italian Cup.

The goal, of course, is to better face this very intense period, managing the physical and mental energies.

In today’s training the bianconeri were divided into groups, working by departments: defenders and midfielders focused on the construction of the maneuver, the forwards on the conclusions.

Tomorrow will be eve and, as always, eve is synonymous with a press conference. The Coach will speak in front of journalists at 2.00 pm and the live broadcast can be followed on Juventus TV.

For the players, however, the appointment is set once again in the morning “, we read on Juventus.com.

14:14 – TOMORROW AT 14 HE WILL SPEAK HAPPY – Juventus have finished the morning training in view of the match against Napoli. Tomorrow at 14, however, there will be Massimiliano Allegri’s press conference.

12:26 – WORKOUT IN PROGRESS – Juventus have been on the pitch a few minutes ago and are training for the match against Napoli.