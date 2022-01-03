LIVE TJ – Workout finished. Investigations at JMedical for Bonucci: for him excluding injuries, he will be evaluated daily

14:23 – TRAINING ENDED – Juventus, through its official website, provided the details of the session: “After the double session held yesterday, Juventus continues to prepare for the first match of 2022. On the day of the Epiphany, in fact, the The bianconeri will host Napoli at the Allianz Stadium with the kick-off scheduled for 20.45 on Thursday 6 January.

As we said, at the Juventus Training Center Massimiliano Allegri’s team is continuing to work to get ready for the first of six challenges that will see them engaged in a very busy January.

I work on the field also today, therefore, focused exclusively on technique with exercises by department: focus on the conclusions for midfielders and forwards, on the non-possession phase for the defenders. The session then closed with a final match.

Leonardo Bonucci, who in recent days reported fatigue in his left thigh, was today subjected to diagnostic tests at J Medical that did not reveal any injuries. His condition will be monitored day by day.

Tomorrow, two days before the match against the Neapolitans, again an appointment in the morning for a new day of work “, we read on Juventus.com.