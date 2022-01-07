Sports

LIVE TJ – Workout finished. Kaio Jorge and Pellegrini in a group. Allegri will speak tomorrow at 11:30

14:29 – KAIO JORGE AND PILGRIMS IN GROUP – Juventus, through its official website, provided the details of today’s session: “Day after to be faced immediately at work, that of Juve-Napoli: in just two days the team will in fact be on the pitch in Rome, against the Giallorossi ( Massa referees, assisted by Carbone and Peretti, Giua fourth official, Di Paolo VAR, De Meo AVAR).

As always in the days after the match, unloading in the gym for those who were most busy last night, playing field for the rest of the team: in the menu a technical session with bull practice, ball possession and 7 vs 7 game. They trained in the Kaio group Jorge and Pellegrini.

Tomorrow Juventus will leave for Rome in the late afternoon. First, the program includes training, preceded in turn by the press conference of Mister Allegri, at 11.30, live as always on Juventus TV “, we read on Juventus.com.

13:36 – TOMORROW AT 11:30 HE WILL SPEAK HAPPY – Juventus found themselves after the match against Napoli to prepare for the next match that will see the bianconeri take on Roma. Tomorrow at 11:30, however, there will be Massimiliano Allegri’s press conference.

