LIVE TJ – Workout finished. Kulusevski and McKennie in a group. Danilo aside. Allegri dialogue

17:03 – TOMORROW BACK TO THE FIELD – Juventus, through its official website, provided the details of today’s session: “An extra applause, a chorus and an incitement, to push the bianconeri to face the two challenges that separate them from the Christmas break.

Today Juve trained at the Training Center, with all the affection of the Juventus fans present in the stands at Continassa.

The group worked focusing in particular on the defensive phase, to then have fun, and entertain the fans, with a very useful mini tournament in teams of 5 players.

Tomorrow appointment in the morning “, we read on Juventus.com.

12:41 – SCHEDULED IN THE GYM FOR THOSE NOT ON THE PITCH – Players who are not working on the pitch are doing scheduled work in the gym. While Chiesa is working separately.

12:24 – THE INDICATIONS OF ALLEGRI – Allegri gave these indications to his team: “As long as they don’t run there are no dangers. Then on the trocar we have to be aggressive. They mustn’t even make a cross. We have to jump on them. They don’t even have to cross.”

12:19 – BERNARDESCHI DIALOGUE – ALLEGRI – During training, Bernardeschi felt discomfort in his knee and Allegri made sure of his condition. Here is the dialogue between the two:

Merry: “What have you done Bern?

Bernardeschi: “The knee”.

Merry: “Quiet so you have two”.

12:09 – ATTACK VS DEFENSE – At the moment Juventus is carrying out defense versus attack exercises.

12:03 – DANILO A PARTE – At the moment, Chiellini, Locatelli, Pellegrini and Alex Sandro are not taking part in the training. While Danilo works separately.

11:59 – KEAN HAS RECOVERED – Kean got up and resumed training.

11:57 – KEAN ON THE GROUND – Kean, during training, collapsed to the ground and the doctor came to his rescue.

11:35 – WORKOUT IN PROGRESS – Juventus are on the pitch and are training for the match against Bologna. Kulusevski and Mckennie are also on the pitch with his teammates.

11:05 – SOON TRAINING OPEN TO THE MEDIA – Juventus will soon be on the pitch to train for the match against Bologna. The session will be open to the media.