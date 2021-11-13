LIVE TJ – Workout finished. Test with the Pianese. Juventus scored 11 goals. Kean Poker. Triplet of Kaio. Arthur also scored

13:19 – TEST WITH LA PIANESE – Juventus, through its official website, provided the details of today’s session: “Saturday morning on the pitch for the Bianconeri at Continassa. The match against Lazio on Saturday 20 November is in the sights (kick-off at 18.00 The match at the Olimpico will open an intense week for the bianconeri, who then played in London against Chelsea and later at home against Atalanta.

For the group, obviously without nationals, this morning there was a friendly match in mixed ranks with the Under 23 and Under 19 boys, together with the amateur team La Pianese, militant in Piedmontese Excellence.

Eleven goals scored by the bianconeri: four-of-a-kind by Kean, hat-trick for Kaio Jorge, double by Zuelli and goals by Arthur and Compagnon.

Now for Juventus two days of rest, tomorrow and Monday. Return scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, always awaiting the return of the bianconeri involved with the national teams “, reads Juventus.com.

