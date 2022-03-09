LIVE TJ – Workout in progress. I work with the ball for Dybala. Merry: “Bravo Arthur, then you can see that if you want you are good”. Rabiot and Danilo in the gym. Chiellini and De Sciglio apart. Feverish attack for Cuadrado

12:36 – WORKING WITH THE BALL FOR DYBALA – Paulo Dybala is training apart but is working with the ball.





12:33 – PROGRAMMED IN THE GYM FOR RABIOT AND DANILO – Rabiot and Danilo have left the field to go to a scheduled work out in the gym.





12:26 – PESTONE OF PILGRIMS IN VLAHOVIC – During training Dusan Vlahovic has remedied a stomp from Luca Pellegrini. While Dybala has just taken the field and trains separately.





12:19 – ALLEGRI: “BRAVO ARTHUR” – Arthur made a good pass during training and received the compliments of Allegri: “Bravo Arthur, then you can see that if you want you are good”.





12:12 – BALL POSSESSION EXERCISES – The players are divided into two teams and are carrying out possession drills and have to make 15 passes.





12:01 – RABIOT LEAVES THE FIELD – Adrien Rabiot left the pitch early.





11:51 – FEBRUARY ATTACK FOR CUADRADO – Juan Cuadrado is absent due to a fever attack. While Akè works in the gym.





11:45 am – TORELLO FOR BIANCONERI – The warm-up continues and now the team is playing the bull.





11:37 – HEATING IN PROGRESS – Juventus, at this moment, has started the warm-up and the team is divided into three rows led by Bernardeschi, Danilo and Rugani. As for the injured, there is no news and only Chiellini and De Sciglio are working separately.





11:31 – TEAM IN THE FIELD – Juventus have just taken the field at Continassa to start morning training.





11:29 – AGGREGATES 9 UNDER 23 – At the moment there are 9 players of the under 23 aggregated to the first team.





11:18 – CHIELLINI AND DE SCIGLIO SEPARATELY – Juventus’ open-door training is about to begin. The team has not yet taken the field and Chiellini and De Sciglio are working separately.