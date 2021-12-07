Health

LIVE TJ – Workout in progress. There are De Sciglio and Perin. McKennie absent. I work in the gym for Kean and Chiellini

JUVE, CAVANI BACK IN FASHION? URUGUAGIO POSSIBLE REINFORCEMENT FOR JANUARY

Edinson Cavani, born in 1987 for Manchester United and the Uruguayan national team, could be back in fashion for Juventus: as reported by the Spanish colleagues of "Todofichajes.com", the South American bomber, little used by the English this season, …

JUVENTUS 2-0 GENOA: DYBALA DOMINATES THE SCENE, CONFIRMATIONS FOR PELLEGRINI, BERNARDESCHI AND BENTANCUR, MORATA TOO NERVOUS

Szczesny 6: inactive for the entire first half, in the second half he is called into question only on a cross from the left. Cuadrado 7: unlocks the match with a Eurogol, then it is a constant thorn in the side of the Genoa defense. Attack and defend with …

LIVE TJ – PESCARA – JUVENTUS SPRING 1-1 ENDS HERE. SAKHO ANSWERS MBANGULA

90 '+ 7' – PESCARA ENDS HERE -JUVENTUS SPRING. Balanced and sparkling match between the two teams who did not spare themselves with opportunities. Bianconeri took the lead in the 66th minute with Mbangula, but the 'mockery' equalizer reached the 90th with Sakho. Third…

LIVE TJ – WORKOUT IN PROGRESS. THERE ARE DE SCIGLIO AND PERIN. ABSENT MCKENNIE. WORK IN THE GYM FOR KEAN AND CHIELLINI

12:24 – WORKING IN THE GYM FOR CHIELLINI AND KEAN – Chiellini and Kean are not on the pitch with their teammates and are working in the gym. 12:19 – THERE'S DE SCIGLIO – Mattia De Sciglio is also present on the pitch, while Weston McKennie is absent ….

