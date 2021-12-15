Sports

LIVE TJ – Workout in progress. There are Kulusevski and McKennie. Danilo aside. Allegri dialogue

12:41 – SCHEDULED IN THE GYM FOR THOSE NOT ON THE PITCH – Players who are not working on the pitch are doing scheduled work in the gym. While Chiesa is working separately.

12:24 – THE INDICATIONS OF ALLEGRI – Allegri gave his team these indications: “As long as they don’t run there are no dangers. Then on the trocar we have to be aggressive. They mustn’t even make a cross. We have to jump on them. They don’t even have to cross.”

12:19 – BERNARDESCHI DIALOGUE – ALLEGRI – During training, Bernardeschi felt discomfort in his knee and Allegri made sure of his condition. Here is the dialogue between the two:

Merry: “What have you done Bern?

Bernardeschi: “The knee”.

Merry: “Quiet so you have two”.

12:09 – ATTACK VS DEFENSE – At the moment Juventus is carrying out defense versus attack exercises.

12:03 – DANILO A PARTE – At the moment, Chiellini, Locatelli, Pellegrini and Alex Sandro are not taking part in the training. While Danilo works separately.

11:59 – KEAN HAS RECOVERED – Kean got up and resumed training.

11:57 – KEAN ON THE GROUND – Kean, during training, collapsed to the ground and the doctor came to his rescue.

11:35 – WORKOUT IN PROGRESS – Juventus are on the pitch and are training for the match against Bologna. Kulusevski and Mckennie are also on the pitch with his teammates.

11:05 – SOON TRAINING OPEN TO THE MEDIA – Juventus will soon be on the pitch to train for the match against Bologna. The session will be open to the media.

