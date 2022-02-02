LIVE TJ – ZAKARIA in conference: “Juventus step forward for my career. I’m ready to play”

Denis Zakaria will speak at a press conference shortly. TuttoJuve.com will follow the event live:





What prompted you to choose Juventus?





“Hello everyone and thank you for welcoming me. I chose Juventus because it is a club that has always made me dream. It is a dream for me to be here and I decided it would be the right step to continue my career.”





Is the next step in your career to score more consistently?





Bound“Surely this has always been one of my goals, which is to increase the number of my goals. And now that I’m at Juve this could be a good opportunity to become much more effective in the goal zone. “





What idea did you have of Juventus?





“A very good idea. An exceptional impression. They are a very strong team with great qualities. And if I have to make a comparison with Germany, for me it is a great step forward because the club is of great quality.”





Can you describe yourself as a player?





“If I had to describe myself to say that I like to play forward, I am aggressive. I love to recover the balls, but also to defend and help in the recovery of the ball. I can describe myself as a fairly complete player.”





Did you have the opportunity to speak with Lichtisteiner before choosing Juve?





“No, let’s say, I didn’t have time to talk to Stephan. There was no opportunity but I’m sure we will have a chance to talk in the future.”





In addition to Juventus, have other teams also looked for you?





“I expected to leave Borussia but not immediately, mid-season. But it doesn’t happen every day that you look for Juve and I immediately took the opportunity, I hope to be able to give my contribution to the team.”





What was your impact with the coach and with your teammates? Do you have a favorite position?





“Both with the manager and with my teammates, everything was very fluid and we found ourselves well immediately. The atmosphere here is always good. And as regards the position, I feel good in midfield and I have no particular ambitions.”





Are you ready to play on Sunday?





“Honestly, yes, because I am physically well, I have already trained twice with the team, I have already begun to take measures. So if the coach needs me, I am ready to play in the next round of the championship”.





Do you have a model you are inspired by?





“If I have to think of someone I would say Patrick Vieira because he’s a player I’ve always liked. But I’m Zakaria and I have my characteristics and I don’t necessarily have to adhere to a model.”





Have you already talked to Allegri?





“Yes, I have already spoken to the coach and more or less he has already told me what he expects of me. He has explained to me if I should close or stretch but we have not gone into details.”





You are the third Swiss to join Juventus, do you feel proud to be here?





“Yes, very much, as I said, more was a dream for me. Juventus was my father’s favorite team so I know a lot of things about this club. And I will try to do my best to help the team improve further if possible.”





Can Juve be the highest point of your career or is it just a passing stage?





“I don’t stop here, I’m a fighter and I always want to improve. It is certainly a very important step in my career, but I want to get stronger and improve myself. So I’m sure that here I will have the opportunity to do so. But if I look at it. to the future this is only a step, but it is not the end “.





Can you get inspired by Pogba?





“We all know Pogba, we know what he did at Juve. I hope to have the same success he did, but I have my identity and I hope to leave my mark.”





Zakaria’s press conference ends