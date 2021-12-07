LIVE TMW – Allegri: “Tomorrow Perin in goal, Rugani, Alex Sandro, Dybala and Rabiot play”

live

Champions League day before Juventus, -1 from the match against Malmo. The Juventus team, after the London crash against Chelsea, is second in the group and must hope for a negative result from the Blues to get to the top of the group. At the press conference, from the Allianz Stadium, there is the technician Massimiliano Allegri.

How are the kids?

“Perin plays in goal, Rugani and Alex Sandro return. And then Rabiot also plays. In the morning I evaluate the others, I see how Kean is with his ankle who took a shot on Sunday. The others are fine, De Sciglio is back, I hope to give him Some will rest, others will play. But we have to win, we have to finish the group in the best possible way and we have to prepare as best we can for the match in Venice. Kulusevski will be there from next Monday “.

Will we be able to see any Under 23 guys?

“There will be De Winter and Miretti, Soulé cannot be in the B-list of youngsters instead. We’ll see if we give the boys minutes, they deserve it because they are doing well”.

Can Arthur play in front of the halfbacks?

“He’s fine, he can play. Kulusevski is missing, we’ll see whether to play with two or three midfielders.”

How’s Dybala doing?

“He doesn’t need to rest, he’s fine and will play. He just needs to play, he’s been out of time.”

What are Bonucci’s conditions?

“He is doing well like the whole team. Tomorrow he can be in the match.”

Will Kulusevski leave in January?

“I’m not talking about the transfer market: he is from Juventus, sorry he is not from the match against Malmo but we have decided to stop him so as not to make things worse”.

Could 4-2-3-1 be the tactical path to follow?

“We are more orderly, we divide ourselves better in the field. It does not mean that we will follow this path for the whole season, it also depends on the availability of the players. Tomorrow is difficult, I only have Bernardeschi from outside, we will have to make a virtue of necessity”.

How important is it to win for you?

“It is important because when you win you feel better. You train better, you feel more serene: you do this job to win games, it is a greater satisfaction and gives you peace of mind in the continuation of the work”.

Who impressed you in this Champions League?

“Liverpool, Bayern, Manchester City, Real Madrid. They are the four favorites plus Paris Saint-Germain. These are above the level of the others.”

Tomorrow the climate will be complicated

“It will snow, it’s not that bombs are thrown at us … But we will have to play, have fun and win. It will have to be a good evening with a good win.”

What is Juventus missing to return to fighting for the titles?

“We take one step at a time: in the championship we are late, the top four travel at an impressive average. We must make other victories that would give self-esteem. We cannot think too far, we are behind, we just have to try to win, hoping that those in front are wrong.” .

Can this Juventus go on in the Champions League?

“The only thing I know for sure is that we have to create the conditions to do better. In March it is another season: we need players in condition, available. Now we finish this group, then we think about the championship and in March we will think about who will touch in the Champions “.

Does it change so much to be first or second?

“Apart from Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Manchester City, you don’t know the positions. Then you need luck when they hit the ball. Maybe you finish first and catch Paris Saint-Germain, there are too many combinations. The important thing. is having passed the turn, then let’s see who we catch in the second round. “

