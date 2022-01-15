LIVE TMW – Atalanta-Inter, Inzaghi: “Super cup beautiful, but tomorrow is the championship challenge”

live

13.00 – The super Italian champion Inter put their heads back into Serie A which tomorrow evening will put Gasperini’s Atalanta in front of them at the Gewiss Stadium. Where the Bergamo side have lost two of the last three races in all competitions. The Nerazzurri from Simone Inzaghi they are looking for another victory (it would be the ninth in a row in the league) to stay high in the standings. Soon the press conference on the eve of the Inter technician, follow it LIVE on TuttoMercatoWeb.com

1.15pm – Simone Inzaghi’s press conference has begun

Good afternoon coach, what kind of match can we expect tomorrow against Atalanta after their Super Cup victory? – “I think we deservedly won against Juventus, an opponent who had an excellent game, always staying in the game. It was a beautiful moment, but it is already the past. Tomorrow a complicated game awaits us and therefore we will have to let off steam quickly. ‘euphoria”

In the past years Gasperini inspired you in the way of proposing football? – “He and Atalanta have been doing well for years, football has evolved in the way of covering the spaces. Tomorrow it will be an important match for both, physical and beautiful I hope as in the first leg.”

Is it already a championship challenge? – “Absolutely yes, they are fourth and in the last three years they have always finished third, with continuous improvement”

Will Sanchez play? – “He was decisive and I’m happy to coach him, like the other teammates. All five substitutes entered the 2-1 goal at Juventus, including Vidal. I will evaluate the conditions on Alexis today, including the others.”

Can the Chilean finally be the protagonist? – “Even before the Super Cup he had played the last few games in the best way, he has quality and is always positive, he always wants to learn from the great champion he is. I don’t think he needed the goal, two months after returning to the field after the injury he was doing very well “

Would you like to train Dybala? – “I don’t like talking about the players of the other teams. I think about mine that I am proud of, including Satriano who will now go to play continuously elsewhere.”

Inter are now doing well in head-to-head matches: what has changed compared to the past? – “I’m thinking about awareness. I saw the first matches of the season and we were already playing very good football, with excellent performances, even if we lost some important points. Now we are all traveling, even those who take over, in the same direction.”

Inter and Atalanta are devoted to attack, you do better in defense: where will the game be decided tomorrow? – “It will be a physical match and duels will decide a lot. Against certain teams you have to be good at winning them, to always be lucid. In addition, in some moments you also have to know how to suffer. We will then have to leave behind the beautiful victory in the Super Cup.”

Eleven years ago Mourinho said that the finals are won, you have won four of the last five games: what is the secret? – “I’ve been lucky to lead teams that don’t miss certain matches. We knew we had to give that little bit extra. Going under and overturning belongs to teams that are very good and know how to determine.”

Do you expect a premium on the market? – “We are in contact with the president, the managers then work 24 hours a day, we will see how we can improve because football is constantly evolving. We will look at the opportunities and in case we will be ready”

The players are all involved, even those who have played less like Vecino and Sensi: could they leave in January? – “They had less space, I talked to them and I said I would keep them with me always. They are strong and of quality: I remember the debut with Genoa where Sensi was decisive, Vecino in the first leg with Atalanta did very well. If they stay here they will find space, if they want to go to play more it will be their choice “

Do the teams that play best football compete against each other? – “I think so, it will be a great match to watch, beautiful and intense. We will try to prepare it in the best possible way.”

13.30 – Simone Inzaghi’s press conference ended