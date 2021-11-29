LIVE TMW – Ballon d’Or, Alexia Putellas triumphs in the women’s ranking

Press F5 to find out all the news – At the bottom of the article you will find the updated ranking position after position

21.32 – Gigio Donnarumma awarded as the best goalkeeper – Italian goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma won last season’s best goalkeeper award, the famous Jashin Trophy.

21.24 – Women’s Ballon d’Or to Alexia Putellas of Barcelona – Alexia Putellas wins the women’s Ballon d’Or. The Barcelona forward dedicated, as he does after every goal, the triumph to his father, who passed away in 2012.

21.13 – Mbappè is ranked ninth – Kylian Mbappè is classified in ninth place in the standings: for him the year is not up to the level of the team, considering the ugly European Championship of France and the second place in Ligue 1 of PSG, but still remarkable individual performances.

21.11 – Donnarumma tenth – Gigio Donnarumma is tenth in the 2021 Golden Ball standings: the former Milan goalkeeper, now at PSG, has thus reached the elite of world football thanks to his tests with the Rossoneri and above all with the Italian national team shirt, with the which triumphed in the European.

21.03 – Robert Lewandowski is the best striker of last season – Awarded as the best striker of last season, Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski spoke like this from the Ballon d’Or stage: “What does it mean to have a synergy between striker and team, I have to thank my teammates for all the goals I scored “.

20.49 – Kopa Trophy in Pedri – Barcelona midfielder Pedri wins the Kopa Trophy, a trophy for the best young player in the world. “The best way to celebrate the years is to win such an important award alongside the best players in the world. I want to thank Barca, starting with the captain but also to Messi who is here. I dedicate it to my family who supports me every day . They are the first to deserve it. I also dedicate it to the people of La Palma who are having a bad time and I hope that soon they can have a much better time than they are now, “he said from the stage.

20.33 – There is also Spiderman! – Zendaya and Tom Holland are also present at the award ceremony in Paris, protagonists of the highly anticipated new Marvel colossal “Spiderman No Way Home”:

20.00 – Parade of stars at the Theater du Chatelet – After Cannavaro came Lewandowski, Messi, Mbappè, Kjaer and Donnarumma in quick succession. The protagonists of the Premier League are missing, who would have had great difficulty in reaching Paris due to the restrictions due to Covid. At 20.30 we start with the Top 10:

19.22 – Fabio Cannavaro has arrived at the Theater du Chatelet – He is not a candidate for victory but he already has the Ballon d’Or on his bulletin board, and it is the one from 2006. Fabio Cannavaro has just arrived at the award ceremony.

18.52 – Lukaku and Haaland out of the Top 10 – France Football has now also revealed twelfth and eleventh position. There are Romelu Lukaku, 12th, and Erling Braut Haaland, 11th.

18.45 – Chiellini 13th – After Leonardo Bonucci it is Giorgio Chiellini’s turn. The Juventus center is 13th.

18.39 – Bonucci 14th – In fourteenth place is Leonardo Bonucci. The defender of Italy and Juventus is in front of the opponent beaten in the final at the European Championships.

18.23 – Sterling opens the Top 15 – An Englishman opens the top 15 positions. It is about Raheem Sterling of Manchester City.

18.19 – Neymar is only 16th – Another bad news after the two months of injury today for Neymar -: the Brazilian from PSG is only 16th.

18.05 – Suarez in 17th place – The Uruguayan from Atletico Madrid Luis Suarez -, leader of the Spanish champions Colchoneros, is 17th.

18.01 – Kjaer is 18th – Denmark captain and Milan defender Simon Kjaer is 18th place. Kjaer was also the symbol of the Danish national team and leader on the occasion of the drama that occurred to Christian Eriksen.

17.57 – Mount opens the Top 20 – In nineteenth place in the Ballon d’Or standings is Chelsea and England attacking midfielder Mason Mount.

17.38 – Mahrez is 20th – The Algerian national team and Manchester City attacking midfielder, Riyad Mahrez -, is 20 °.

17.33 – Lautaro and Bruno Fernandes 21st – Paired in 21st position are the Inter and the Argentine national team, Lautaro Martinez -, And Bruno Fernandes -, Portuguese attacking midfielder of Manchester United.

17.15 – 23 ° is Kane – Only 23rd place for Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane.

17.00 – Pedri is 24th – Fresh from the victory of the Golden Boy, the young champion of Barcelona, Pedri -, is 24th in the ranking of the Ballon d’Or.

16.58 – At the 25th there is the crack of the City: Foden – 25th position revealed. It belongs to the attacking midfielder and crack of Manchester City and the English national team, Phil Foden.

16.54 – Stretcher in 26th place – The Inter and the Azzurri national team Nicolò Barella – in 26th place together with two other top 30 candidates: it is Ruben Dias – of Manchester City and of Gerard Moreno – of Villarreal.

16.40 – The first positions: Azpilicueta and Modric 29th – Equal merit in 29th place for the Spanish Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea and Luka Modric. The first two positions of the top 30 have been announced.

16.30 – It’s the great night of the Golden Ball – The Ballon d’Or for the 2021 season will be unveiled in Paris. Lionel Messi as a ‘big favorite’ suspect, so much so that the rumors lead everyone to the Pulga host of Paris Saint-Germain, the outsiders are Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich , Karim Benzema of Real Madrid and Jorginho of Chelsea.

The updated ranking –

29 ° Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

29th Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

26 ° Nicolò Barella (Inter)

26th Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

26th Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

25th Phil Foden (Manchester City)

24th Pedri (Barcelona)

23rd Harry Kane (Tottenham)

21 ° Lautaro Martinez (Inter)

21 ° Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

20 Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

19th Mason Mount (Chelsea)

18th Simon Kjaer (Milan)

17th Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)

16th Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

15th Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

14th Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

13th Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

12 Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

11 Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

10th Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG) ù

9 ° Kylian Mbappè (PSG)