LIVE TMW – Bologna, Mihajlovic: “We did what we could. Dijks and Skov Olsen have to go”

22.50 – Third consecutive knockout for Bologna, defeated in comeback by Igor Tudor’s Verona. Sinisa Mihajlovic, the Bolognese coach, is expected shortly in the Bentegodi press room for the post-match conference. We propose below, with a direct written, all the declarations of him.

What happened in Cagliari happened. The performance is there, the results are missing.

“Today we did what we could, like in Cagliari, while with Napoli we didn’t play it as we had prepared it. We had ten players out, others made bites and they were at 50%. It is no coincidence that we lost in the last minutes. , there are few changes. You lose lucidity, it is normal for this to happen. Too bad, if in these three games we were in a position … In the long run, you will pay for this “.

Does the break arrive at the right time?

“Definitely. Compared to the other two stops, which came in excellent moments, this one arrives at the right time. Dominguez has to have an operation on his shoulder, Medel goes to the national team, the others stay here. We must stay calm and try to recover players, when we are when we are fully booked we can play excellent matches. “

A comment on the postponement of Bologna-Inter?

“Yes, that’s right: I don’t see why it shouldn’t be like that.”

Dijks and Skov Olsen didn’t even go on the bench: why?

“Let’s say they weren’t doing well. They’re players who don’t like being here in Bologna and have to leave.”

Are you expecting other arrivals?

“I would like a midfielder to arrive. Then it depends on the club, I train the players they make available to me. I want to recover the players I have, and then see who can be caught.”

Do you expect depth to be added to the squad?

“When you are missing ten players and you are in these conditions, you lose even for a small mistake, in Serie A it is like this. We are in an emergency and in these three games we played like this. The scenarios are the same, and unfortunately the results are the same. Compared to Naples, however, I can’t say anything to the boys. When those who are out come back, hoping for something from the transfer market, I am confident that we can repeat the first round. The important thing is to be complete “.

In the first half you put Tudor’s Verona in difficulty.

“We prepared it like this. I think that Verona would have deserved the points anyway, but that if we had been full we would have won two of the last three games. Today, as said, we did what we could. It was a pity that we conceded a goal in the final. if we had drawn we would not have stolen anything. There are no excuses, it is clear to everyone that those who have played have done more than they could. Dominguez’s behavior must be an example for everyone “.

Orsolini looks like a rediscovered player.

“He made a puncture before the game and at half-time, then unfortunately he couldn’t take it anymore. I wanted to put Arnautovic to keep the ball more. Every time Orsolini played there he scored, let’s hope he continues.”

