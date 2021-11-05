LIVE TMW – Cagliari, Mazzarri: “The ongoing emergency does not help, but we are missing at least 2 points”

live

Cagliari coach Walter Mazzarri will be the protagonist of the (virtual) press conference to present tomorrow night’s match between the Rossoblu and Atalanta. The start is scheduled for 12.

Updates from the infirmary: Keita Baldé is still resting after drainage surgery on tonsillar abscess, Ceppitelli is still working separately for a low back pain, no news from long-term patients.

12.00 – The press conference begins.

Can you give us your comment on the injury issue?

“Since I arrived, we have always missed several important players, it is a constant now. I have already said too much, the coach must never give the feeling of complaining about absences. I just have to make the young people understand that they are valid and we must do my best to make life difficult for Atalanta. ”

How do you assess the situation of the attack?

“When we don’t score points we don’t have to fossilize too much on the match, but I want the boys to focus on the performance. The last three games were three defeats, but they must be read differently. If we get into the folds of the races, I can say that with the Fiorentina I was furious because in terms of attitude and performance after the penalty that froze us, we deflated. There would still be much to discuss about the referee decisions, but let’s forget about them. With Fiorentina we deserved to lose, with Roma we didn’t: we created more than them, we would have deserved at least a point. We have to improve the defensive phase, but sometimes the lightness like in Bologna make us concede goals. Here the episodes contribute: the coach’s mistakes, because I question myself. Then the mistakes of the players, and our opponents. Then there are also the mistakes of the referees. In this moment, even a point can change the situation, because with the draws with Roma and Bologna we would not be mo most recent. This makes me angry, because these points would have helped us: in balanced games like these, the episode decides the outcome. The Var must be used for everyone, in the same way “.

What did you dislike about the performance of your team in Bologna? Strootman in Bologna seemed out of pace, are you worried about his performance?

“Unfortunately I can’t show you the images, we did well in the defensive phase where I saw a growth in the team. We made a fool of ourselves by immediately scoring at the beginning of the second half, but the feeling is that if we had done well in the restart we could have done Then we took a foolish goal, I tried to unbalance to change gears with changes and attitude. We had a fairly important reaction, creating the conditions to equalize. Then of course I would like to dribble faster, verticalize properly, turn a empty the opponent and so on. Specifically the problem is the emergency in many roles, now we have to make a virtue of necessity. Some players know that they have to give more. Strootman could be useful playing as he did last year, so as to limit his problems of athletic condition due to various physical stops “.

How important will Nandez, Marin and Deiola be in transition?

“Let’s hope Nandez is well, he’s always a bit bruised. I want to specify another thing: if you go and see the data on my teams, she has always been in first place in the ball recovery in the opponent’s half. in an optimal athletic condition: I don’t like letting others dribble, because I’d like to attack the opponent right from the start of the game. If I don’t do it, it’s because the situations I mentioned before have arisen, with players who recover last and go on the field. In addition, with the stew championship, it is difficult to improve these things for those who play. For all these reasons we try to do the best things, also trying to limit the damage. That’s why it bothers me not to have those two more points now, because we deserved them “.

Did you expect such a negative result at this point?

“I have not had a similar situation in years, I am also pissed about this. But I came to Cagliari knowing that it was not an easy situation, but I did not expect so many injuries. I am used to making results through performance: with the two points lost with Venice for our bischerate and the two missed draws, we would have 4 points more. The classification would have been different, this is anger. We must continue on our principles, trying to recover an identity “.

How sorry he was not able to give his mark to this team?

“When I arrived in Naples I worked for 15 days with the whole team. This time you know how many players remained during the break, as well as when the national teams returned. There is never a typical week, but you see how many times I have been able to work with the whole group. Maybe only once. They are objective data. When Sarri says he complains that he has a new team to learn the automatisms, he is right: only with training can you learn these things “.

You played the best match against Roma, curiously without senators, will we see many young sacrifices also against Atalanta?

“Some of those seen with Roma will be there, but if we are in a continuous emergency I have no spare parts. I do not look to senators or non-senators, if you have a young man who gives you guarantees you risk it, but if you miss the senator and also the replacement it is a continuous chase. These are my difficulties, I repeat once again, objective. This does not mean that tomorrow we will not try to attack Atalanta, we will always try to play the best match. And tomorrow with the help of the public, who was magnificent with Roma and made us feel all the warmth, I hope to see them “.

12.30 – The press conference ends.