LIVE TMW – Gasperini: “We anti-Inter? It’s part of what you write or say, let’s think about something else”

13.15 – In a few minutes Gian Piero Gasperini, technician ofAtalanta, will speak at the press conference to analyze tomorrow afternoon’s match – scheduled for 3.00 pm at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo – against José Mourinho’s Roma.

13.30 – Mr. Gasperini’s press conference has begun: “We need to improve our performance at home, it takes a series of victories to be able to raise the points quota at home, but these are all statistics, what counts is Atalanta-Roma. It will be a valuable cartel match, where we must be very concentrated, we must not have Christmas thoughts. It is a very important moment in the championship, in three days we close the first round, we had a significant performance “.

There is a psychological threshold of 40 points. What does it mean?

“It’s all part of the statistics, in these days we have been overwhelmed by the numbers that are effective for what we have done, but we have to shift all attention to the match against Roma. They remain a valuable team despite being lagging behind in the standings. . Beyond the numbers we have done, in such a short ranking we cannot look back at the results, they all run very fast. We are satisfied with what we are doing, but every time we start over. “

Injuries?

“It is difficult to scientifically explain the reason for these injuries that have affected everyone, probably the frequency of matches can make the difference, but this is a topic that we also leave to the doctors. We have come out of that situation of great emergency, now the emergency concerns some other team, we hope in the future that there can be better situations, also knowing all the work behind the players to recover. Now we are fine. “

What risk is there tomorrow with José Mourinho?

“He is certainly a great coach, both for the overwhelming enthusiasm he brought to the beginning and for his history, in an enthusiastic square like Rome, then the field is certainly another topic. I am convinced that over time he will be able to raise the quality . He has just started a journey, he too is human like everyone else and he needs time “.

How’s the team doing?

“Apart from Gosens we are all there, we hope to recover him soon, he is a very important player for goals and assists. Gosens’ recovery was this, there was a moment in which we hoped to speed him up, but right from the start I have given the importance of the lesion “.

On Olympiacos?

“We have a good team, we know. It is a particular environment, they have a very enthusiastic audience, we have to do well to get through the round, we meet a team of value.”

How do you judge the team’s moment?

“You never stop improving. There are always many situations that can be improved, but the team has compacted a lot both for the emergencies and for the value it has been able to express. We have a good head, when you win races like the one with Verona it means that self-esteem then grows “.

Roma strikers?

“He has an attacking department that is worth that of the best teams, Zaniolo and Abraham are two very strong players, they have a good squad. The team is well equipped and has strong players. We needed to work in a full week, it seems like a week to me. very long, we are no longer used to this (laughs, ed). Sometimes it is certainly useful to have a week of training “.

What did you write in the Christmas letter?

“There is already a nice letter for tomorrow, then the one for Tuesday, then we think about the Christmas lunch with the family. At the moment there are these requests in the letter”.

Cristante, Mancini and Ibanez?

“In Rome they are happy with their performance, they play continuously. Bryan is very flexible, he has played in several roles and temperamentally he is a leader, as he was here despite his young age. Mancini himself has had some ailments, but he is a player of value. We have to pay particular attention to set pieces, they are very strong. Ibanez? He played little with us, he had a difficult start, at that moment he had to go and play elsewhere to gain more experience. At the beginning the club thought of lending it, then Roma made an important offer and the club decided to sell it. at that moment we were well equipped in defense. I have a lot of respect for Roma’s strength, we will have to be very good tomorrow, we have very good determination and high self-esteem, at certain moments of the season this can move the bar. In any case, a championship along everything goes to rebalance itself “.

Muriel?

“He started very well, then the injury stopped him, a few weeks ago he returned to being that of last year, it is clear that for us he is a fundamental player, but in attack everyone is fundamental. Since we are back to being dangerous up front we started to win games. Muriel is behind in terms of minutes because he was injured. “

Are Atalanta the anti-Inter players?

“It is part of what is said and written, the others say. We have our path in mind, which is simple and immediate. We think about Roma and how to win the game, we live fewer long-term thoughts, it is not a way to hide, but it is the way to interpret the races. The importance of tomorrow’s race? I repeat myself, but it is as I have already said. But tomorrow will not be decisive, our goal is to try to win as many as possible and to face the opponent in the best possible way. We are doing it not with the strength of 11 players, but with the whole squad, it is decisive who enters and who does not play, the push from the whole squad is decisive. it will be time, it would be fantastic to reach the Champions League again, we don’t talk about the rest because we are focused on this. I don’t know how difficult it can be to understand our attitude, but that’s it. Our spirit is just that. “

Miranchuk? Could you stay?

“It is a fact that he prefers to play in a certain area of ​​the pitch. I always say that a player must be gratified and put where he expresses best, then out of necessity adaptations are made. De Roon can also act as a goalkeeper in an emergency, but not only him. It is no one’s fault, the player is very strong and there is no doubt about this, he has talent and technique, he had difficulty in entering. He is a very good boy, polite, respectful “.

A few days ago he met Milito. Do you see in Zapata what you saw in Milito?

“Zapata’s moment is extraordinary because he is not a match or two, but he has been in an extraordinary physical and mental condition since the beginning of the year. We thought he was already at a high level, but we are seeing a player who has also grown in personality and awareness, he is doing better things than in other years. We have 14 different players who scored? We hope to have 16-17. Maehle? He does them with the national team. ”

13.53 – Gian Piero Gasperini’s press conference has ended.