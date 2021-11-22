LIVE TMW – Genoa, Zangrillo introduces himself: “We have an important project to work on”

live

11.37 – The new course of Genoa begins. Alberto Zangrillo introduces himself to the press. An important day for the red and blue colors and for the new property “777Partners” which chose the suggestive setting of Palazzo Ducale in the city center as the theater of the first conference after the closing last Monday. Follow the live text on TuttoMercatoWeb.com.

11.55 – Alberto Zangrillo enters the Minor Council room of the Doge’s Palace accompanied by Josh Wander.

Josh Wander begins.

“Hello everyone, we are here to welcome the new president Zangrillo: a man who has dedicated his life to science, the last 31 years at San Raffaele and his entire life at Genoa”.

Zangrillo begins.

“Thanks to Josh, it is a great honor to be next to him: I thank him and the partners for this role that has been conferred on me and which I will try to face with seriousness, transparency and commitment. Aware that we are facing an extraordinary scenario, a medium-long term project that intends to internationalize football in Genoa starting from Genoa. A project that must thus be combined with a new experience. The great ambitions of 777 are to never neglect the mandate, to act as a link between people who have not known Genoa and who need interpreters of their very ambitious goal. I’m not worried about what we saw yesterday, because we have an important project ahead of us on which we have to work “.

Combining work with the role of president?

“I am a person who sleeps very little. We had little time to devote to the preparation of this very important event. Combining my commitments means being pragmatic and priorities must be correlated with critical issues”.

Are you worried about the current situation?

“I will try for the good of Genoa and to respond to the wishes of the club. The ambitions of 777 are to never neglect the mandate which is to try to link people who have not directly known the Genoese reality but who act as an interpreter. for their extremely ambitious goal. I’m not at all worried about what I saw yesterday because we have something extremely important ahead of us. We need to focus on the project. “

Did you ask Berlusconi and Preziosi for advice?

“I take this opportunity to dispel the prejudices and the tales that can revolve around my friends and patients. I did not feel the need, and not out of presumption, to seek advice from either the past president or the former president of the advice. I’ve been away from politics because my wanting to be autonomous guarantees me freedom of action and is the main one for which Josh and his friends have granted me his trust. “

Your first memories as a Genoa fan and if you feel like some former player?

“My earliest memories are when I was a child. There are many players. I feel quite frequently with Milito that when he heard that I was going to fill this role he was happy and said he was available. He did. with the free heart and with the heart of that person who has left a part of himself in Italy and Genoa “.

Will it act in the market itself?

“It is evidently that something will have to be done, it is not up to me but if I am asked for my opinion I will do it. We talked about it tonight but it is not my role”.

What would you ask the fans?

“What Wander tried to explain, and which I fully marry, is that we are facing a revolution. Being facing a revolution means abandoning the old patterns that made you live for the day, thinking of solving everything by being satisfied with a result. Intermediate. We will go through difficult times in which we need the Genoan people to continue to believe in us more strongly than before. The revolution is not easy, it means trying to attract young people to create a new experience. They are looking for the best. , the goal is the search for the best. Often we succeed, sometimes we don’t make it but we are in excellent hand and I can only be of support “.

Is there an idea of ​​a mini-season ticket for the next home matches?

“Yesterday’s show was wonderful. As Wander said, yesterday his heart was beating fast. We were struck by the tribute that the North gave to the team despite the defeat. These are the pieces to think about in the future, but also in a different way. My friends from 777Partners have always shown great respect for those who go to the stadium. They showed it when they let the stadium into the stadium with Verona without charging the fans for tickets. “

The murals outside the Northern Steps?

“They had the impact it deserves. We are faced with people who know what is behind it and want to respect history. I know that there has been some controversy because beautiful murals have been painted outside the North Staircase. I am respectful of the competent authority for which it is not up to society to decide how to do it but when there is something beautiful and authentic I can say that it would be to cut off a flower that is born where it should not have been born “.

Is it correct, net of the current ranking position, to plan a placement in the cups in the short term for Genoa?

“I can say that you work for something, sports work is important and must be part of it”.

When will the times permit, which is the champion who dreams of bringing to the Rossoblu?

“The facts speak for themselves. In this situation, if I went crazy and wanted the equivalent of Cristiano Ronaldo I would not recommend the good of Genoa. Step by step. The choice of a manager profile like Shevchenko responds to the primary purpose of the project. It is a man who has the ability to interpret the logical strands in the best way to make a different speech. I feel stupid if I wanted to trivialize my presence by continuing to dream like a fan “.

What person did you meet in Shevchenko and what advice did he give you?

“He is a great champion, a man of interaction and whom I met at the time of the great Milan. We hugged each other and looked into each other’s eyes. I ask you one question: Shevchenko, international profile, how can you imagine it could not be of the match if he hadn’t had ample assurances about what Dr. Wander illustrated today? “.

How involved do you feel in this role?

“The good of Genoa, for my part, is not to be involved. I have to try hard not to think as a fan. I have to respond to the mandate that has been proposed to me and that I have accepted that it must be a very important ingredient that must not make me make the mistake to go beyond my scope of action “.

The difference in approach between the Milanese reality and the Genoese one?

“I am always looking for the best doctors, scientists and researchers. And I look for them in the world. The same thing that Wander is doing with 777Partners. We need a Genoese to play this role but we have to look for the rest around the world and he will come taken the best in every sense “.

12.51 – The press conference of the new Genoa president Alberto Zangrillo ends.