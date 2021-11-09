LIVE TMW – Immobile: “Yes, I want to be Italy’s center forward in Qatar in the next World Cup”

live

13.05 – There is Ciro Immobile at a press conference on the second day of the retreat in Coverciano. The national team center forward is back at the disposal of the coach after the absence due to injury in the Nations League final four. Barring unforeseen events on Friday night at the Olimpico, in the important match against Switzerland, he will be the one to lead the Azzurri in attack.

13.12 – The press conference begins.

You are the best Italian striker and Mancini has paid you many compliments. Angry at being in the crosshairs of critics at times?

“In the meantime, I’m happy to be back. I thank the coach for the wonderful words, they made me happy. Criticism when you wear this shirt is part of the game, with Lazio I’m doing important numbers and I try to do my best with this shirt too.” .

What did Sarri give you?

“A completely different way of playing, the way of playing at Lazio also helps me here in the national team. I was not there in October, but now I will try to put all of myself on the pitch for these two matches. They are important, difficult matches, we want reach the goal as always done “.

Does criticism make you suffer?

“I don’t deny it, a little bit yes. I know that the numbers I have with Lazio are not the same as I have here but they cannot be compared, here we play 7-8 games a year and maybe you arrive in a not-so-good condition. . I would like to score the same goals, but not everything we want succeeds. I am sorry at times not to have the same treatment as others, it seemed I was not part of the 26 of the European Championship and this is a beautiful and good evil. I am satisfied as far as I do with this shirt, the performances are good but I know I have to score a few more goals. Party at the Olimpico? It was beautiful and different, receiving an heirloom from the Curva guys after the last record was really nice, having reached a legend like Piola … “

What do you wish for Friday? Is there anyone in this national team who needs to be pampered?

“I need to be pampered, it’s true, but I think that’s the way it is for most players. Here they always try to do it and this makes me happy, it gives me that extra boost to prove my worth with this shirt too. It was in September, the coach came close to me reminding me that I am European champion and that I don’t have to prove anything. This gave me an extra boost. Now a very important game, I don’t want to pass from the playoffs because I very bad memories “.

Should Belotti be pampered?

“He had an injury at the beginning, maybe it penalized him a bit. Now he’s coming back, he scored his 100th goal in Serie A and I’m very happy for him. We always talk to each other, we tell each other that the national team needs us. , our movements and our goals “.

Do the players have to look for you more on the pitch here in the national team?

“This can be said when the team does not win. When it does not win it probably needs more of me, but when the team wins the European Championship even if they are not the main protagonist like Lazio, that’s okay. I can never score. , but the team must win. Sometimes you also need to know how to put yourself aside, my numbers with Lazio are exceptional and at Lazio my goals are the good of the team. Here perhaps there is less need for my goals, but you win the same, I’m satisfied, then as long as the coach is happy we are on horseback. ”

How does Sarri make you play?

“I no longer play with someone close to me and this changes me, it is the same in the national team. The coach tells me that I could score even more because sometimes I always attack the area in the same way. We are also trying a game as he wants, all at the beginning we also struggled a bit but now we are succeeding. At the beginning I asked him even if I was the problem but he always said no. I don’t have one of my characteristics going to meet the team but I have others “.

Italy is fourth in the FIFA ranking. Will the World Cup be the close of a circle?

“Well yes, it would be the grand finale … Living this jersey in these competitions and in everyday life is the most beautiful thing in the world for those who do this job. Participation in the World Cup is something we all care about very much, we are working to achieve it. as soon as possible. After the disappointment of 2017 there can be no other “.

Can the memory of 2017 affect you? Can’t all these discussions with Mancini during the match be a problem for you?

“No, the memory absolutely not. I erased it from my memory, it must also be eliminated because it creates unnecessary pressure. The coach who calls me back also happens to Lazio with Sarri, but it’s nothing particular. They are matters of the field. Not Do they affect you? No, no. On the contrary, they are precautions and it is the role of the coach. ”

What are the pitfalls of the match against Switzerland? How difficult will it be to win the top scorer?

“Simeone and Vlahovic are doing well, as well as Dzeko. Winning the top scorer in Italy is always difficult. As for the match against Switzerland, it’s a difficult game. They press a lot and we saw it in the first leg, too. if we had a good match there. We need to improve in the finalization compared to the first leg, but as far as the game is concerned, the team had a good match “.

What goal do you dream of achieving? What thrill is playing at the Olimpico?

“It’s a wonderful thing, also because I’m Lazio captain and I’m going back with the national team. The goal I dream of scoring is the next one, then the next one and so on …”

CR7 and Lukaku are gone, you are always in your place. Can we say that you will be the center forward in Qatar?

“I want to be, of course not. This is a dream and a goal, dreams and goals must be pursued. I have always done this, I dreamed of becoming a footballer and of being a forward, then the Golden Boot and the European Championship . My mum always tells me that I am stubborn and I always want to win, it can be unfavorable for my wife but favorable for me … It’s nice, one sets goals and always tries to reach them, I have no regrets or remorse for what I did”.

13.31 – Press conference concluded.