LIVE TMW – Italy, Mancini: “Qualification thrown away. Difficult play-off but we’ll go to Qatar”

23.00 – The press conference of Roberto Mancini. From the press room at Windsor Park in Belfast, the Italy coach will comment on the match just ended against Northern Ireland.

Are you more sorry or disappointed?

“I’m sorry. We have complicated things and there are times when things in football are not going well. This qualification speech had to be closed for at least two games. We had the opportunities, we did not take advantage of them, now we have to keep our feet up to earth because we still have the opportunity to qualify for the World Cup. “

Now you’re going to have to work on these guys’ heads

“I continue to believe that we are a great team. This is a difficult moment, we threw away a qualification that we had already closed … And so we have to play these two games. In my opinion the guys continue to be very good, but for March we have to find peace of mind. We have to continue playing because we played again today but in front of us we found a team that only defended itself. In March we will find two different games, they will be two games from inside or outside and therefore we will play each other, we will certainly have many possibilities “.

From now to March what separates you from qualification?

“Two matches … They will be two different matches, two open matches. I think we will go to the World Cup, we have two matches to play and we will try to do things well. I think we will succeed.”

Were the many absences decisive?

“This is such a moment. I think everyone is struggling with a lot of injuries. Despite that, we had victory in hand. But, I repeat, we have all been in football for too long to understand that there are times when things don’t they go. Fortunately we can still qualify. ”

Did you throw away the qualification in September?

“On that occasion the players only come from 1-2 games, these are problems we have always had … But it is useless to go and look for reasons, we just have to prepare for March”.

What do you think of this play-off mechanism?

“It is more complicated, you have to win the first one and then the second one. It is clear that it is more complicated”.

Concluded the press conference.