LIVE TMW – Italy, Mancini: “Today Zaniolo and Pellegrini return home, let’s evaluate Barella”

13.00 – Roberto Mancini’s national team is back. Today the first day of work in Coverciano for the 28 Azzurri called up by the coach in view of Friday night’s match against Switzerland, a fundamental crossroads for qualifying for Qatar 2022. A victory will be needed to have mathematical certainty of the passage to the final phase of the World Cup , with a defeat it will certainly be Switzerland’s first place. A draw, on the other hand, would postpone all speeches to next Monday, with the last match of this qualifying round: on that occasion, the Azzurri will play in Belfast against Northern Ireland.

First call for Pobega, Tonali is back: here the 28 players called by Mancini for Italy-Switzerland and Northern Ireland-Italy.

How worried are you about the conditions of some players?

“We have some problems with someone, physical problems. Zaniolo and Pellegrini are not well, they are going home today. We evaluate Barella, it does not seem to be anything to worry about but we will evaluate these days. The others should be fine. The race will be important, but we must remain calm “.

What indications did you receive from the championship?

“Good indications always come from the championship”.

Are there roles or sectors of the field in which Italy is most discovered?

“I think not. I think there are good and young players, maybe they just need to play at a certain level. Then with a young boy you can expect anything, in 6 or 12 months everything can change. We have good young players, you just have to wait a moment and hope above all that they can play. You only get better if you can play at a certain level. “

You called Pobega and you are highlighting Frattesi.

“Pobega is here, he deserves it. He has done the whole process of the various Under and has also done well. He has excellent qualities, he is here because he has been doing well for some time. Frattesi has also done well in the previous Under 21 and is doing well. doing well now, there are many young people who just need to play “.

What Switzerland do you expect?

“We have to be calm in preparing for this important match, usually with Switzerland they are always difficult matches and the one on Friday will be too. If we play as we did in the first leg we can get an excellent result, but I think we will do even better. It will be a match. important, therefore it cannot be prepared with tension “.

You lose two midfielders, who in their place?

“We will replace both of them, we are deciding now to see the conditions of who we have to call, also because in the following days we have to evaluate Barella and therefore we will take two. Pessina? We didn’t call him because he wasn’t ready, now we’re evaluating him too. “

Is it your most complicated week?

“That of the final was a bit more complicated … We have nothing to lose, we will play our match and it will be a great match. We must face the match with maximum concentration.”

What did the Champions League show you? Have you received any reassurance on the lawn of the Olimpico?

“I chose Rome for the certainty of having a lot of public in Rome, it was like that at the European Championship too, and for the climate. Usually the pitch is good, even now we are following it every day and despite the rugby match it held up well. The boys who play the cups acquire remarkable mentality and qualities, the more there are the better. ”

Find Belotti, what do you expect? And how would you define Pobega?

“I don’t know who to compare Pobega to, he’s a physical player, a technical player and a good left-footed player. He can be both a setter and an attacking midfielder, he’s young and intelligent. Belotti? You can’t always be at the top, but when they come here they always do positive things “.

Seven games in 20 days, is there a tangible risk of going in the wrong direction?

“That there are too many games has been a while … After the year and a half of Covid-19 it is also normal that there may be injuries but this is part of the footballer’s job. Then you have to add transfers and trips to the games which, sometimes, they are even more tiring. ”

Tonali in Milan plays two. Where do you see him in his three-way module? What do you think of Sheva at Genoa?

“I wish Sheva a big good luck, he is always very close to our national team. He is also a good boy, he deserves it. Tonali has played with us also other times, he can do both the inside and the setter”.

What did the victory of the European Championship bring to Italy? You have won everything, how do you explain it?

“Maybe for the vaccine … (laughs, ed). There are times when maybe things don’t go well and you can’t reach the goals and others yes, the Italians are doing very well in all sports but it is difficult for the “Italy at a sporting level does not give satisfactions. I think our victory has raised everyone to the level of trying something joyful after so many difficulties”.

Have you already started thinking about what Italy’s World Cup will be like? Are you worried about Zaniolo’s situation?

“For the World Championship we will talk about it next Tuesday … Zaniolo was unlucky enough for two serious injuries but on his side he is still very young, he has the strength to come out well. Unfortunately he always has some problems and we have to be careful. an important match for him, but unfortunately he has this problem and we can’t risk it. I don’t think he needs my advice, he has quality and he just needs to improve in everything and for everything. “

TMW – Your Italy won by playing well. Who is doing it in the league today?

“I enjoy watching them all. The results count, in the clubs it is more important to win points than to give a show”.

Worried about Juve?

“I Chiesa, Locatelli and Bernardeschi called them down before … It does not worry me at all, at Juve there are expert players and when they come here they manage to do their best and things well, I’m not very worried about it. Chiellini and Bonucci are doing well, we train today and tomorrow which are two days of unloading and we evaluate everyone’s conditions “.

How important is real estate for this Italy?

“We are happy to find Immobile and Belotti, they were two players who missed during the Nations League. Ciro is the most prolific striker of the last 5-6-7 years, if he plays he will do very well, we play at the Olimpico and we are happy to find both again. With Switzerland it will be a football match: beyond the importance, I believe that we must have peace of mind, not pressure. What we have done gives us awareness, if we play well and as we know even with difficulty we can play a great match”.

