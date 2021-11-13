LIVE TMW – Italy, Mancini: “We will probably change penalty keeper. We will go to the World Cup”

live

23.05 – The coach will speak shortly Roberto Mancini. The Italy coach is expected in the press room at the Olimpico to comment on the match against Switzerland, which ended 1-1.

23.29 – The press conference begins.

How’s Jorginho?

“He’s sorry, it’s clear. But this is football, he’s sorry he missed the penalty. Maybe we’ll be lucky in the last match …”

Now the situation has become a bit complicated

“Complicated but we have a two goal advantage. We have to go there, try to play our game, win and hope that Bulgaria will have a special match.”

How do you prepare a match that is played on two fields?

“We have to play our game and win, this we have to do. Right now we have to recover our energy, it was a very tough game. We need to be confident, even when things don’t seem to go well they can change.”

Is this team having fun as before?

“The team always tries to do their best, in some moments of the season the players struggle more and the many injuries are a demonstration of this. In the second half we got back into the game and could overturn it. There are moments in which a lot is created, others less, but the team has always had the game in hand. I like to play with the center-forward and that the team plays well, which they did right from the end of the first half. It wasn’t a question of center-forward. In the first half it influenced us. goals conceded “.

Was there the penalty?

“It was a penalty”.

You have a two goal lead.

“Two goals are two goals, they seem nothing but they are two goals … And then who says that Bulgaria cannot obtain a positive result? We are slightly ahead, now we are thinking of winning it in Northern Ireland”.

How are the kids?

“They are sorry, it is normal. And then a penalty like that in the 90th, it is clear that they are sorry but now nothing can be done. We will go to the World Cup, of this I am sure”.

How do you explain the start of the game?

“In the first half hour we were at the mercy of the opponent, but then we got back into the game and played well. We still have the chance to qualify.”

Where is Italy going from a tactical point of view?

“The Nations matches were two races apart, with Spain we remained in ten and with Belgium we played well. Our team can improve, we are also introducing young guys. Then it can happen a first half like tonight’s one, however. we reacted “.

Are some key men out of condition?

“I said it before the game, it’s a difficult moment for all the players. There are moments like this during the season.”

TMW – Will Jorginho remain the penalty taker of this national team?

“I don’t know, he’s good at beating them. He can have a bit of difficulty, I’ll talk to him too, probably if he happens again we’ll change him. But he’s fundamental for our team, it’s not even easy to beat a penalty in the 90th. he must remain calm “.

11.44 pm – Press conference concluded.