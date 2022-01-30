LIVE TMW – Juventus unleashed, Zakaria and assault on Nandez! Kulusevski today in London

Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur at Tottenham, Juventus focusing on Denis Zakaria. An intertwining transfer market to follow and that we will tell you live in this live on TMW: follow these last excited hours of transfer market with us!

12.32 – Lyon-Tottenham agreement for the loan of Ndombele: this is how Bentancur is released to the Spurs At Olympique Lyon he exploded, at Olympique Lyon he is destined to return. Tanguy Ndombele is the prodigal son who will leave Tottenham in the last few days of the transfer market and move to the club where he grew up. RMC Sport announces that an agreement has been reached between the two clubs for a loan with the right of redemption. A necessary sale for the Spurs, ready to close now for Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus.

12.10 – Not only Zakaria: Juve continue contacts for Nandez – Nahitan Nandez can reach Juventus, despite the now defined purchase of Denis Zakaria. Contacts with Cagliari continue, the Brazilian striker Kaio Jorge can return to the negotiation.

10.27 – Zakaria-Juve, total agreement! All the details. White smoke after Bentancur’s farewell – Denis Zakaria one step away from Juventus, the agreement is total both with Borussia Mönchengladbach and with the player who will be made to sign a 4 and a half year contract worth 3 million euros net to go up. The German club will receive € 5 million plus two bonuses. What is missing, then? Let Bentancur go to Tottenham: also in this case the agreement is finalized, but the spurs in turn must define the sale of a midfielder.

10.00 – Juve-Tottenham agreement for Bentancur. White smoke after a sale of the spurs – Tottenham and Juventus have also reached an agreement for the transfer of Rodrigo Bentancur to London on the basis of an offer of 25 million euros: in this case, however, the spurs, before closing, want to define the sale of Ndombele or Lo Celso. suspects.

09.45 – It’s made for Kulusevski at Tottenham, tomorrow the signing – Dejan Kulusevski will be a new Tottenham player: tomorrow the signing of the Swede, who in the next few hours will fly to London for medical examinations and signing.

08.00 – Kulusevski at Tottenham, here we are: deal worth 40 million euros – Dejan Kulusevski is one step away from Tottenham. During the night, an agreement was reached for the sale of the Swedish footballer to the spurs: 5 million euros for the loan, 30 for the right of redemption which can become an obligation upon the occurrence of certain conditions and 5 for additional bonuses. Now the final details are being defined, but here we are: Kulusevski will join Conte and Paratici in London.