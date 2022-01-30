LIVE TMW – Juventus unleashed, Zakaria and Gatti caught! Kulusevski and Bentancur at Tottenham

live

Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur at Tottenham, Juventus who take Denis Zakaria and attack Nahitan Nandez and Federico Gatti. An intertwining transfer market to follow and that we will tell you live in this live on TMW: follow these last hectic hours of transfer market with us!

22.00 – Now the visits – Denis Zakaria he will carry out medical examinations with his new club tomorrow, before signing the contract.

21.49 – Zakaria has landed – He landed a few moments ago Denis Zakaria at Caselle airport. In advance of forecasts, the Swiss midfielder is expected to visit and sign with Juventus tomorrow. Contract up to 2026 from 3 million to go up, to Borussia Monchengladbach 3.5 million plus 4 of bonuses.

21.41 – It remains on loan at Frosinone Shot of the JuventusAll confirmed: overtaking on Turin gone to port. In the summer it will come Federico Gatti from Frosinone. 7.5 million euros and 2.5 bonuses to the Stirpe club, he will remain on loan for 6 months in Serie B. Negotiation with the latest details.

21.05 – Overtaking performed Last-minute overtaking made for Juventus against Torino’s grenade cousins ​​on Federico Gatti. According to what has been learned, the Juventus club is close to the defender born in 1998, who is doing well in Serie B with Frosinone, for figures similar to those with which the previous agreement was reached: 7.5 million euros immediately, plus 2.5 bonus. A fundamental condition, however, is that the player remain on loan for 6 months to the Ciociari. Toro is called to raise but Juve overtook the grenades.

20.21 – Posting on Cats Juventus literally unleashed on the market: the bianconeri are trying to get in on Federico Gatti. Turin was on the attack of the central defender of Frosinone with meetings even in these hours but the bianconeri are looking for a surprise overtaking.

19.49 – Kulusevski leaves for London – Goodbye to Serie A and Italy for Dejan Kulusevski: the Swedish winger is now embarking together with his entourage for London. The Swede made a brief statement before taking off. “I had a good time here, I hope to return one day”, the words gathered by the journalists present, including the correspondent of Tuttomercatoweb.com.

18.46 – Visits to Uruguay for Bentancur Contrary to what had previously emerged, Rodrigo Bentancur will not leave the retirement of the national team and will make visits for Tottenham in Uruguay.

18.30 Zakaria tonight in Turin – Denis Zakaria will be a Juventus player. He is already expected in Turin in the evening and tomorrow he will make visits with the Old Lady.

17.20 – Made for Zakaria – Total agreement has been reached with Denis Zakaria, also resolved the last details and distances with Borussia Monchengladbach and with the player. Transfer of 3.5 million euros plus about 4 bonuses: it cannot be ruled out that the Swiss will be able to anticipate his arrival in Turin also tonight, to make visits already in the early hours of tomorrow morning. 3 million contract to rise until 2026.

16.55 – Bentancur in London for visits – Rodrigo Bentancur is expected in London for medical examinations with Tottenham. Negotiation defined between Juventus and Spurs, 25 million including bonuses for Antonio Conte’s new midfielder, who will greet Tanguy Ndombelé expected from the transfer to Olympique Lyon and Giovani Lo Celso: Villarreal is close for the Argentine.

15.23 – Kulusevski and Bentancur at Tottenham, fans of the divided spurs – Fabio Paratici is at work to give Mr. Antonio Conte two Juventus players, Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur. An imminent double blow that has already divided the Lodi square, as confirmed by the hashtag #ParaticiOut launched by numerous Tottenham supporters in the last few hours.

14.14 – Work is underway to get Zakaria to Turin tomorrow – Denis Zakaria and Juventus, non-stop contacts to bring the Swiss midfielder to Turin tomorrow. In the coffers of Borussia Mönchengladbach 3.5 million euros of fixed part plus a further 3.5 million bonuses to close the agreement: a final decisive summit will be staged in these minutes, Juve will add some small bonuses and then put everything in black and white and make arrive the player tomorrow in Italy.

13.55 – Kulusevski today in London, Bentancur will join him soon – The agreements between Juventus and Tottenham for the transfer of Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur to London have been defined. The Swedish striker will already be in London today, Bentancur will soon join him with Tottenham who is now defining the sale of Ndombele on loan to Olympique Lyon.

12.32 – Lyon-Tottenham agreement for the loan of Ndombele: this is how Bentancur is released to the Spurs At Olympique Lyon he exploded, at Olympique Lyon he is destined to return. Tanguy Ndombele is the prodigal son who will leave Tottenham in the last few days of the transfer market and move to the club where he grew up. RMC Sport announces that an agreement has been reached between the two clubs for a loan with the right of redemption. A necessary sale for the Spurs, ready to close now for Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus.

12.10 – Not only Zakaria: Juve continue contacts for Nandez – Nahitan Nandez can reach Juventus, despite the now defined purchase of Denis Zakaria. Contacts with Cagliari continue, the Brazilian striker Kaio Jorge can return to the negotiation.

10.27 – Zakaria-Juve, total agreement! All the details. White smoke after Bentancur’s farewell – Denis Zakaria one step away from Juventus, the agreement is total both with Borussia Mönchengladbach and with the player who will be made to sign a 4 and a half year contract worth 3 million euros net to go up. The German club will receive € 5 million plus two bonuses. What is missing, then? Let Bentancur go to Tottenham: also in this case the agreement is finalized, but the spurs in turn must define the sale of a midfielder.

10.00 – Juve-Tottenham agreement for Bentancur. White smoke after a sale of the spurs – Tottenham and Juventus have also reached an agreement for the transfer of Rodrigo Bentancur to London on the basis of an offer of 25 million euros: in this case, however, the spurs, before closing, want to define the sale of Ndombele or Lo Celso. suspects.

09.45 – It’s made for Kulusevski at Tottenham, tomorrow the signing – Dejan Kulusevski will be a new Tottenham player: tomorrow the signing of the Swede, who in the next few hours will fly to London for medical examinations and signing.

08.00 – Kulusevski at Tottenham, here we are: deal worth 40 million euros – Dejan Kulusevski is one step away from Tottenham. During the night, an agreement was reached for the sale of the Swedish footballer to the spurs: 5 million euros for the loan, 30 for the right of redemption which can become an obligation upon the occurrence of certain conditions and 5 for additional bonuses. Now the final details are being defined, but here we are: Kulusevski will join Conte and Paratici in London.