LIVE TMW – Lazio, Sarri: “Closed stadiums? I pass the desire. If it arrives, I sign the renewal “

Birthday Eve, tomorrow there Lazio will be 122 years old, and big match, with the Sunday postponement againstInter. The team of Sarri prepares in Formello, where the coach – at 1.30 pm – will speak at the press conference to analyze the confrontation against the former leaders Inzaghi. Follow the live text on TuttoMercatoweb.com!

13.39 – The conference begins.

What is the real face of Lazio?

“Both, that of the defense in difficulty and that of the attack that scores. What I regret is that the result against Empoli influences the judgment on the performance. We weren’t stubborn in attack, but we had quality. Behind we are making a few mistakes too many, both individually and in the department. But I’m not just referring to the defenders, the attackers and midfielders also make mistakes. We are having problems in the approach, we are working on it, but I don’t think we underestimated the match against Empoli. The first goal conceded is casual, the second is not, we suffer it too often in training: a team concedes a goal, then immediately concedes another one a few minutes later “

The growth of Zaccagni:

“He can become a key player. For two months he was slowed down by injuries, now he is in excellent physical and mental condition. It leaves the feeling that it still has room for improvement ”.

The first reflection on Inter:

“Difficult race, but I would like to see a courageous Lazio. Inter are strong, have extraordinary numbers and San Siro is not an easy stadium “.

How does Acerbi replace? Will Patric play?

“Leiva the central could also do it, it seems to me that a year at Liverpool he played there for almost a whole season. He also did it in Venice in a segment of the match. He’s a smart guy. Radu has been giving us great signals over the past month, so it’s worth taking that into consideration. Radu did well as a full-back, but he can play central without any problems ”.

How’s Basic doing? What about Felipe Anderson?

“Is fine. He didn’t have a muscle problem, but a pubic pain. Now it seems he has no pain. I think he is a eligible player to take the field against Inter. Felipe is phenomenal, but we also have to accept his flaw of drastically reducing his performance. The feeling before Empoli is that he was back at 100%, both mentally and physically. It would be extraordinary if he managed to limit his ups and downs, which will never be completely eliminated ”.

Has the renewal contract arrived?

“I don’t know if the contract has arrived, I don’t phone my lawyer before the game. If he arrives, he signs “.

Does Acerbi’s injury change market strategies?

“I don’t know what kind of injury he has, he still has to do his exams, then we’ll see later. We don’t talk about transfer market every day, we have to stay on track to prepare for the games ourselves. Others think about the market ”.

On the Covid situation:

“It’s about everyone’s life, not just sport. If this pandemic is dangerous there should be a total lockdown, otherwise it will degrade to flu and you are at home with a fever. I just hope that the stadiums will not be closed: it makes the desire to go to the field pass even to those who have a fierce passion like I have it “

Luis Alberto’s last starters are against Udinese and Empoli, two pyrotechnic draws (4-4 and 3-3). Is this a sign that there is a lack of balance?

“I do not know. Partly. With Udinese we caught 3-4 counter-attacks in the open field, but in the last one we conceded 3 goals per team lined up. I find it difficult to talk about imbalance with everyone under the line of the ball. This imbalance did not affect the goals taken in the last match, there is something that goes beyond this “.

13.53 – The conference ends.