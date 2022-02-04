LIVE TMW – Lazio, Sarri: “I’m unhappy? I don’t fall into the traps. Basic shaken by the gun “

live

After the many controversies of the last few days, with the protest of the fans in Formello, there is a lot of anticipation at Lazio for today's conference of Maurizio Sarri. The coach, on the eve of the trip to Florence, will speak in the press room of the biancoceleste sports center at 5 pm.

Lazio have improved in defense: what has changed?

“The team is shorter and more compact, it helps the defensive line more. Tomorrow we measure ourselves in this respect. Fiorentina have scored 29 goals at home this year: we’ll see if we have grown from this point of view “.

Is this a delicate moment?

“In the last 12 matches we have only lost against Sassuolo and Inter: it is not a delicate moment”.

The market did not go according to plan …

“I save you the trouble of concluding the question. The market has ended, stop. It is useless to talk about it. Any kind of speech can backfire on the team. So there is nothing more to say, we have to do better with these players and I am convinced that we can do it. I don’t have to give players alibis ”.

How is the mood in the locker room? There was a lunch together on Thursday …

“The mood is good, there is serenity in the group. Thursday lunch was already scheduled. We wanted to have a barbecue here but it wasn’t possible, so we went outside ”.

What can Cabral give?

“Let’s see what it can give us. I’m honest, I know little about him, but the staff followed him. Right now he is physically behind, he has had a 45 day injury. In recent days we have tried him as a winger, then we will see if he can make the tip. But also Felipe Anderson, with his characteristics, can play the center forward ”.

Have you heard from Lotito?

“Yes, two or three days ago. It’s a very direct relationship. I tell him what I think and he does the same. If it is true that I am not dissatisfied? I don’t fall into the traps, I’m 63 years old ”.

How do 7 matches in 22 days face each other with this squad?

“Now let’s think about Fiorentina, then we’ll think about the others. Tomorrow will be very difficult, the performance of the Viola is clear. You need to be very concentrated, they approach matches in a maximal and violent way “.

Is Marusic having problems?

“Today he was with us, only yesterday he was stopped. He had some plaques, the doctor preferred to give him a day of rest with antibiotics “.

How is Radu? And Acerbi?

“Acerbi is still working alone, I think he can come back with us in a few days, but I’m not sure until the next check, which will be Tuesday or Wednesday. Radu is quite well, he is in line with the last period ”.

Your impressions of Kamenovic?

“He has to solve bureaucratic problems, he’s not with us right now”.

How’s Basic doing after the robbery?

“I saw him with a white face (laughs, ed). The episode shook him a little but it is normal, they pointed a gun at him: he was already on the quiet field today ”.

