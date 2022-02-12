LIVE TMW – Lazio, Sarri: “Milan told me they were impressed by Porto”

live

It has just finished at the Olimpico Lazio-Bolognafirst advance of the 25th matchday of Serie A. Soon, after the 3-0 biancoceleste, the coach is expected in the press room Maurizio Sarri. Follow the conference live on TuttoMercatoWeb.com!

5.41 pm – The conference begins.

Mister, 17 points in the last 8 games, clean sheet in the last 4 in the league …

“The team has been doing well for a few months. Blackouts are becoming rarer. This is the difference with a great team, which manages to give 100% every three days. We are not yet at this level, but we are growing ”.

Can you already tell us something about Lazzari’s injury?

“It’s a muscle injury, we have to wait. Let’s hope it’s only a first degree, otherwise the times will get longer. It is the negative note today, he was in great physical and mental condition. It was becoming an added value. The options? We can move Radu to the left and Marusic to the right. Felipe Anderson an option? For 5 minutes yes, for 90 ‘I would not feel very serene “.

Thursday is Porto:

“They are a strong team. I spoke to the Milan players and they told me they were impressed. I will evaluate the team in Udine, the Sunday after Porto. I am convinced that we will play a great match there, but in Udine we will see the mentality of the team “.

On the penalty of 1-0:

“The defender was naive, there was contact. In modern football they boo, even if I would be for another yardstick “.

The press conference ends.