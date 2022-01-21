LIVE TMW – Lazio, Sarri: “The Champions League does not concern us. Luiz Felipe? We want to keep it “

live

13.45 – Big match eve for the Lazio, which tomorrow evening at the Olimpico will host theAtalanta. To present the challenge, the biancoceleste coach today at 2 pm Maurizio Sarri will speak in the Formello press room. On TuttoMercatoWeb.com the direct text of the conference!

14.01 – The press conference begins.

Two important victories without conceding a goal: are you satisfied with the defensive phase?

“We had good solidity against Salernitana, who in those conditions did not have many weapons in attack, and against Udinese. We had good solidity but tomorrow we will play against a team with enormous offensive potential. The margins of errors are greatly reduced ”.

Tomorrow Atalanta: what match are you expecting, is it decisive for the Champions League? Then there will be Fiorentina …

“I don’t know if we have any chance of reaching the Champions League. Now we are interested in continuing a growth that is taking place. The matches are difficult to read beforehand: Lazio-Udinese ended 4-4 a month ago, 0-0 on Tuesday after 100 minutes. Then we will have Fiorentina, one of the strongest teams there at the moment. There are two matches that will be able to give us a lot of information ”.

Who has changed the most between you and Gasperini? The first crossing is 17 years old...

“We have both changed a lot, as it should be. In football and 17-20 life changes, there are no solutions “.

Will there be any changes in the squad, how does Lazio arrive?

“I have the feeling that we are growing, despite the absences. We want to find continuity and we are giving some signals in this sense. The result often depends on small details, but in terms of performance I hope the team will be able to follow up on the latest releases “.

Are you late in scheduling?

“Now I only have Atalanta in my head, I don’t think about anything else. Then we will have the opportunity to talk about these things “.

Did Milinkovic and Luis Alberto grow up in the Sarrian perspective?

“The two of them also played in Bergamo: they are growing, they are both doing well. Tomorrow it will be difficult but they are satisfying me “

How is Zaccagni?

“Let’s see today if he is already able to train with us on the pitch, otherwise we will evaluate him tomorrow morning”

Will Luiz Felipe stay?

“I don’t know if it will stay, but I know that here is the firm will to want to keep it. The boy is growing up, he leaves us the idea that he can still grow “.

Leiva tomorrow will be called to a great test:

“It seems to me that he is fine. On Tuesday he got off to a good start then as agreed I took him off at the end of the first half “.

The calendar didn’t help you this week:

“It is this, we know, it is a distortion. They are stripping us to the bone at all levels: national, European and global. They will play a 60-team World Cup in winter, they remove the away goal rule, thus increasing the chances of going into extra time, increasing the number of matches. All with the hypocrisy of putting financial fair play and blocking the lists: at least let us register 30 players if we have to play so much “.

Where is the team still not convinced?

“We have to have the ability to get the games on our side when we make the performance. We need more wickedness and the ability to materialize. The match against Udinese was not supposed to lead us to extra time “.

Will Lazio be able to afford Lazzari tomorrow? Are you thinking of Hysaj as a power station?

“Patric did well in these matches. In the setting phase he gives us a lot of stuff, he is at an excellent level on the technique. We still have to evaluate the options that Atalanta will have on the pitch “

14.11 – The conference ends.