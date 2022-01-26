LIVE TMW – Mancini: “It is possible that Scamacca will be our starting center forward in March”

live

Balotelli is back in the national team, what does it mean?

“Before leaving I wanted to thank the clubs that gave us the opportunity to have the boys here, it was not a FIFA date and therefore thanks for your availability. It is a fair internship given the last few months, we have to evaluate many situations and that of Mario is one of these “.

How heavy is this internship? What will you work on these days?

“There are two training sessions, today and tomorrow and then the match on Friday morning. We will try a few different tactical situations, it is not two days … We will try things a little different, perhaps it is also right to evaluate who has not been called for a long time. like Balotelli or others. This internship can be a good thing. ”

Worried about Insigne’s decision?

“I don’t know what Lorenzo will do. We have the races in March and he is still here, I don’t see any problems. And not even for those in June. Then there will be a window in September and eventually the World Cup. Talking about it now seems soon to me.”

What do you think of Stefano Sensi?

“The evaluations of these two days are also these. He is important and has great qualities, when he played with us he has always done well. This stage will also be of use to him. President of the Republic? They are already in difficulty … I just hope he is a person above the parties and that he takes care of all of us citizens “.

Can Balotelli help you?

“It is a three-day stage. It is a good time to see these situations, but this always happens. The door of the national team is always open to everyone. If there are players who can help us, we are very happy with this.”

So isn’t it the card of despair?

“If despair is the one before the European Championship, that’s fine … Maybe when we’re desperate we give our best, so that’s fine, but I don’t think this is a desperate situation.”

How important would it be to postpone the championship match before the play-offs?

“I don’t know, honestly. We clearly have more time to prepare for matches, the better.”

Spice nervous about not calling Provedel?

“Everyone must aim for the national team. We have not closed the doors to anyone, but we cannot call many players. Already in this way we are more than 30 but it is right that everyone wants to be called”.

Is there pressure on you?

“Not today, maybe a week before the races but this also seems quite normal to me.”

What can Balotelli give to this national team?

“On a technical level he has always been good, you have to see how he is physically. We have lost sight of him and seeing him live a couple of days can be much more useful. Then a player must also integrate into an already built group. , this is another important aspect “.

Can three workouts and two days be enough for you to evaluate Balotelli?

“To see how a player is doing, three training sessions can help us.”

How much does the absence of Spinazzola change?

“We would have liked to have liked him, but for him too the times have gotten longer and it will be difficult.”

With Balotelli in the group, can you change your game system in attack?

“We can evaluate many things, but even without Mario … You can evaluate playing with two close strikers and two wings, there are things that we will try in these three days. Should we change something, our tactical situations would not change anyway. these are situations that we can change, without problems “.

Can Zaniolo make the second striker?

“For me he is a great attacking midfielder, I keep thinking this. Then he has the physique and the conclusion to play in attack: many things need to be evaluated, as the attacking midfielder gives us the possibility to be stronger. in the offensive phase “.

Could the three-man defense be possible with Berardi and Bernardeschi forward?

“There are players who play with different forms in their clubs, they know the game systems and would have no problem changing. We have to find the best solution because the first match, the most important one, will be with few spaces. this point of view the kids will have problems “.

TMW – You have always believed in Scamacca who is now also scoring. Will he be your starting center forward in March?

“We have always believed in him. He has technical and physical qualities, he depends on him. Now he is also scoring goals continuously and this is important for a young boy. players in March “.

Why is there no mention of the possibility of postponing the championship day prior to the play-offs?

“It is clear that there were 3-4 more days it would be better, otherwise the players would always arrive between Sunday and Monday and then we play on Thursday.”

Why aren’t there Pobega and Mandragora?

“Because we preferred to call two other guys we had never called. We know them well, we preferred to call two other younger guys to evaluate them.”

Joao Pedro, what do you think?

“I know him from having seen him play, he has been in Italy for many years. He has important technical qualities, he is a good player and if he is here he can stay.”

What did Balotelli promise you?

“Absolutely nothing. He was called, as well as the others. We are curious to see him again after some time: he must be evaluated in training and must be seen live to understand. He must not promise me anything, as I must not promise anything to him. I think he’s happy to be here and I’ll evaluate him, that’s all. It’s the only way to see him and the others. ”

Does the same reasoning as with Joao Pedro apply to Luiz Felipe? Why will you play in Palermo?

“I like Luiz Felipe both here, we think he’s a great defender and he can have a great future in the Italian national team. Palermo? Many situations were evaluated, we looked for a stadium where there could be enthusiasm and there we always found it. The field today is in good condition, in March it could be in excellent condition “.

Could they change the hierarchies on offense?

“I don’t think the form is very important, different assessments must be made on a team. They are guys who have played different modules and other aspects are important when playing such important games. On the center forward, we must be ready for anything: between October and November we found ourselves with many injuries, I hope to have them all at our disposal. Only this. If we have them all at our disposal, I am quite calm “.

Would you like to say good luck to the Goggia?

“I’m very sorry, we’re talking about a champion. I wish the Olympic team a big good luck, I’m sure they will still make us happy. Italian sport gives satisfaction.”

