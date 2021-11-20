LIVE TMW – Rome, Mourinho: “Weekly job in the garbage after Cristante’s Covid”

live

15.45 – The championship restarts and Roma resume from the away match in Genoa against the rossoblu. There will be Mourinho at Shevchenko’s first in Serie A. Here are the words of the Special One:

15.55 – The press conference begins

Pinto said no instant team will be built: does it have the patience to wait?

“Next question”

Will you find Shevchenko again, what do you remember?

“It’s a weird question. It had to be easy to decide if everything one said is true or if the truth is that we have a good relationship. The first memory I have is when I saw him play. When you become the Golden Ball, winner of Champions League and many titles, then you make history. Now it is his first experience as a club manager. He did well with Ukraine. He has clearly shown that he has a “idea and a philosophy. A calm leadership because he is like that as a person. I would like what happened to me at the first time as an official coach: I lost, but then I won many titles”.

How does Rome change with the two cases of Covid?

“The work that we have done during the week and that you and your sources have understood and followed is work that goes to the trash. What we have tried and trained obviously we lost when we lost a player like Cristante. With so many problems we have like three left backs all out, it is obvious that we have to find solutions. There are those who then have to play in a position that is not theirs. We have to find a puzzle that allows us to play a good game and take points with us. It is a difficult time for us. I think it is a good opportunity to understand which of you is good: only I know who is playing tomorrow. Not even my assistants know. Your sources have no water, they are It all happened quickly this morning. We didn’t practice this morning. It will be fun for you to think about how we will play tomorrow. ”

How can Zaniolo be deployed?

“I don’t see Zaniolo as you are in Cristante’s place. It is you who hypothesize the three-man defense, but I have never told you if we will play at 3 or 4. I tell you that Nico is a footballer who does not suffer the influence for the team. absence of Cristante “.

What match will it be tomorrow?

“I am not saying that it is a game that we will play in the dark, but certainly with some difficulties. They too are in difficulty, but the biggest problem for me and Shevchenko is that there are many players unavailable. To play against a team that has a new manager. It is an unknown factor. It will be difficult for us to follow an orientation line because we are in difficulty. There is no left-back in the squad. Vina, Calafiori and Spinazzola are not there. Even in the center with Smalling and Cristante we have absences. in the end it will be Genoa-Roma and both need points. It will be a game at least fun and with a desire to win. All our games were fun, except Bodo. Only they had fun. ”

Should it be played immediately with aggression or will it take more patience?

“I understand what you are saying. The stadium, the fans and the new ownership give motivation. It will be a difficult environment. The stadium is beautiful and the environment is complicated, but that’s what we want. There will be 2000 of our fans, for us too. it’s a motivation. Sometimes in difficulties people are more united. We may not win and it has happened, but entering the field with an idea other than winning the game is not something that should belong to us. “

16.12 – End the conference