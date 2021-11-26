LIVE TMW – Sensational draws: Italy-Macedonia immediately but then Portugal or Turkey!

Very tough draw For Italy it is very hard. The Azzurri will play the eventual final, as per draw, away.

Group A

Scotland – Ukraine

Wales – Austria (the winner of this semi-final plays the final at home)

Group B

Russia – Poland (the winner of this semi-final plays the final at home)

Sweden – Czech Republic

Group C

Italy – North Macedonia

Portugal – Turkey (the winner of this semi-final plays the final at home)

5.15 pm THE DRAW BEGINS – Go to the draw.

17.11 – Matthaus and Germany TO FIFA TV Lothar Matthaus talks about Germany’s future in the World Cup. “We are not happy with how the last World Cup went: we have quality and we will certainly show it more than in Russia during the last competition where we are certainly not happy with how it went”.

17.09 Karembeu and surprises Christian Karembeu talk to FIFA TV before the play-off draw towards Qatar 2022. “Wales, Scotland and Macedonia are the ones that in my opinion may surprise in this path, they may be the surprises of this draw and path. Watch out for Wales: with Gareth Bale it can make a difference “.

17.08 The legends speak – Tiago, an icon of Portuguese football, in Italy also with the Juventus shirt, is the protagonist of the draw in Zurich. Him together with Lothar Matthaus, legend of the fussbal German and in Italy with Inter and ea Christian Karembeu, also in the Nerazzurri and at Sampdoria.

17.06 Infantino’s message– Video message from Gianni Infantino before the draw for Qatar 2022. “There are three places left, which will be played in March: they are exciting races for all the teams involved. Intercontinental matches in June are the last chance for this World Cup. And It is a privilege to introduce you to this draw towards Qatar 2022 “.

17.01 – The ceremony begins The ceremony starts in Zurich with the speech by Gianni Infantino streamed by FIFA.

16.45 – Fifteen minutes to go The draw for the play-offs will start at 5.00 pm from Zurich. Follow them live on Tuttomercatoweb.com.

16.24 – Thirteen already qualified The number of qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup has risen to 13. These are the teams that have the ticket to Qatar in their hands: ten Europeans, all winners of their respective groups, plus Qatar, which hosts the event and Brazil, which has already snatched the pass. Last on the list was Lionel Messi’s Argentina. The list: Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, England, Qatar, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland

16.15 – The Regulations TO this link the complete regulation of the play-off draws towards Qatar 2022. In short: 3 groups with 2 seeds (Italy, Portugal, Wales, Russia, Scotland, Sweden) and 2 unseeded (Austria, Poland, North Macedonia, Turkey, Ukraine, Czech Republic). First semifinal at home seeded against unseeded, final with a seat drawn between the winners of the two direct clashes. 3 qualify.

3.45 pm – At 5 pm the draw starts In just over an hour the draw for the play-offs for the last three places for Qatar 2022. At stake is also Italy which has seen snatching the first place in the group and direct qualification from Switzerland. Heavy risks for the team of Mancini who has already missed the appointment with the last 2018 World Cup in Russia.