LIVE TMW – Switzerland, Yakin and the appeal to Northern Ireland: “Don’t give yourself up for defeat …”

23.05 – The press conference of Murat Yakin. The Switzerland coach will comment on the match against Italy from the Olimpico press room, which ended 1-1.

11.15 pm – The press conference begins.

What do you think of the match? And of the rigor?

“A point here in Rome leaves us satisfied. On the penalty, I say that I have not yet reviewed the action but on that occasion we did not defend well. We played well, keeping the opponent low and defending well. When playing against teams of this caliber you have to give everything, we managed to take the lead and that goal helped us a lot. ”

There will be no Akanji on Monday

“I don’t know if I’ll call another player, I have to see. Probably Rodriguez won’t be there either and on Monday we have to score a lot of goals against Bulgaria because we have to make up the goal difference. Today we achieved a good result, but the next match will be completely different. We have to score. win and Italy will play their chances in Northern Ireland, we hope that Northern Ireland will not give up for defeat from the start and we must give our best and score a goal. ”

From a psychological point of view, are you better off than Italy?

“First of all we have to analyze this match, then it will be important to impose ourselves on an offensive level. Now we need fresh forces and a lot of attacking actions, we play at home and this is an advantage for us. We know that for Italy in Northern Ireland it will be difficult but we have to think about ourselves. We have two goals to recover: it doesn’t seem easy, Bulgaria will give us a hard time but now let’s enjoy the moment. ”

How is Zakaria?

“He only took a hit. On Monday we need everyone, we already have a lot of absences and we need the players who are there to the maximum.”

What were the emotions tonight?

“In the first half we managed to go in the direction we had prepared, the team, among other things, thrives on dynamism and the help between the teammates. We went on perhaps even surprisingly, then we defended badly in the draw but in Overall we were well organized. Of course, the goal in the 90th would have been really unfortunate, the 1-1 satisfies us. ”

How should Switzerland change mentally?

“The team knows it will be another match, tonight we have put in a lot of energy and emotions. On Monday we will play in front of our fans, the stadium will be sold out and we have to take the lead immediately. In the meantime, we will follow the result in Northern Ireland: we have to recover two goals, difficult but doable. ”

Why was he training in the second division?

“I have been coaching for 15 years and I have coached many Swiss teams … Football sometimes lives with surprises and I was surprised when I received this call, which honored and filled me with joy. The league in which he trains for me is not it is relevant, I work the same way here as in the second division “.

What happened to Ricardo Rodriguez?

“We do not know if he will be able to recover, if he has not suffered a muscle tear maybe he will. Muscle problems are always difficult, we will try to recover it.”



What reward for Northern Ireland if they manage to snatch a point from Italy?

“For now let’s enjoy this moment tonight, we will toast with the team and the staff. Their work is fundamental, without them it would not have been the same. Now we have to reflect on how to move forward”.

23.29 – Press conference concluded