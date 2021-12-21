LIVE TMW – Turin, Juric: “Inter impressed me, a positive result could give us momentum”

live

Once the home round has closed, with 20 points won within the friendly walls, the granata will conclude 2021 with the away match at San Siro against Inter. Away, however, the performance is very bad, with only one success obtained in mid-September and with four goals scored away from Turin, the worst figure of the whole Serie A. Soon, from the press room of the Olympic stadium Grande Torino, the coach Ivan Juric will present the match against the Nerazzurri. Follow the live text on TuttoMercatoWeb.com.

10.05 am – Juric’s press conference begins.

What kind of opponent do you face tomorrow?

“Inter are the team that plays better, they make good use of Conte’s work and Inzaghi has given unpredictability. They feel freer, they have played less codified and it shows. The last few days have impressed me with how they attack and how they defend, it’s a novelty for our football. Inzaghi is very good: he is a top coach “

What mindset do you need to have?

“Matches like this can give you a lot: it is wrong to go there and think that what comes, comes. Making a result could give us an impetus for the future. Today I see if everyone has recovered, mentally we are fine and we want to amaze by trying to win”

Are you thinking of opening Philadelphia to bring the fans closer?

“It has never been a problem. The sails are there to keep the coaches from seeing what we are feeling, perhaps on the set or on tactical things. You have to keep things to yourself. It is from the first game that I feel support at the stadium, but unfortunately it comes few people. I feel great positivity around the team “

What were you referring to when you spoke of positive change after Cagliari?

“The boys work and commit themselves, they perceived that they are better: we play as equals and sometimes even better than the big ones, they are challenges in which we have rarely seen Taurus being put down. But I also perceived a sense of being satisfied, it was not good. You have to be hungry and healthy anger to go further, trying to do wonderful things. It seems to me that my team has done it enough, now we have to keep the desire to always make a result and not be satisfied with the performance. We scored six points against who we are. stood in front, in this I saw a change. We need the same spirit “

165 since he joined Toro: what has changed the team the most?

“A little bit in everything: in the way we play, in raising the center of gravity, and also mentally we are working to change things. We can see the improvements, I hope to continue like this, keeping the good things and growing on the rest”

How much is his Taurus worth in terms of rankings?

“There are still many unknowns, we can have big problems if we lose some players and we have seen in the matches in which we have had absences. We are in a phase of construction, but I am very happy and we have gone further in many things. Now let’s see what he will do. the company and how we will go forward: we can compete, but I don’t have the feeling that we are saying that we are on the left side.

You were talking about leaders, how is this process going?

“There are so many interesting guys, they have it inside and still don’t express it completely. They still have to free themselves to convey the mentality I want, we are not yet at the level of having changed the mentality of the past. I hope it will happen as soon as possible”

Inter played on Friday, you on Sunday: what changes?

We too happened to find opponents more tired than us. Today I do the training and I evaluate everyone: I hope that the positive results will give you the impetus to recover sooner “

How do you face Inter?

“Our attitude will not change, it will be the usual one: we will go high with all the positive and negative consequences”

How will the market be managed in January?

“Things are clear about everything, it is normal that the company will decide the signal they want to give”

If we had to give a face to the work of these months, who can we choose?

“There are many. From Vanya, to Bremer, to Djidji, to Buongiorno who has made enormous steps forward. Vojvoda plays with great calm, Rodriguez has recovered, many have done better than expected. In front, however, we had Problems: Praet and Pjaca have many problems, we have never had Belotti. We have not had a positive constant, but many of my boys have made very important steps. We have worked on the pitch and on the head, they go hand in hand “

Praet recovers? Will Zaza and Baselli be called up?

“The Belgian will not be there, let’s hope it’s a small thing. For the rest, everyone can be called up and I evaluate them based on training”

Is it the relaunch of the Taurus of the wingmen?

“There are positive moments, but we have never had Belotti who is important for us. Surely the forwards did not have the same continuity, but they gave us periods. We hope to improve that phase.”

Tomorrow the first leg ends, did Toro go in line with your expectations?

“Since after Udine, we have done great. It would be exceptional to get a result tomorrow, but we have had great matches and we did badly with Empoli. Tomorrow is a great opportunity, but things have gone well.”

In what has Vojvoda grown the most?

“He is a positive example of this team. For me he has never seen the pitch, it is not easy but he has always trained to the maximum and now he is reaping the rewards. I am very happy with what he gives us, it is likely that he will play if not I see him particularly tired “

10.25 – Juric’s press conference ends.