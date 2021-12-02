LIVE Torino-Empoli: OFFICIAL formations and live pre-match

Torino-Empoli, live match of the Serie A 2021/2022 championship: official line-ups, pre-match, result and scoreboard

Torino-Empoli is the first of the two postponements of the fifteenth day of the Serie A 2021/2022 championship. The grenade team is fresh from the 1-0 defeat at Roma but within the friendly walls they have won the last three games played (3-2 against Genoa, 3-0 against Sampdoria, 2-1 against Udinese) and now he tries to keep the positive streak at home: it would also be the ideal way to celebrate the 115th anniversary of the foundation that will fall tomorrow. Follow Torino-Empoli live with us on Toro.it.

Torino-Empoli: the pre-match live

17.30 In the meantime, the official formations of the two teams have been released. Surprisingly, there is no Brekalo in Turin but Pjaca, while at Empoli Cutrone starts from the bench

5.15 pm The teams have arrived at the Grande Torino stadium: the warm-up will begin soon. Meanwhile the stands, still quite empty, begin to fill up.

16.30 It is an afternoon in the Piedmontese capital where, in about two hours, Turin and Empoli will take to the field. Ivan Juric recovered Alessandro Buongiorno and Wilfried Singo, who came out bruised from the match against Roma, but lost. Koffi Djidji and Andrea Belotti: the grenade captain will not return to the field before February. The absences of the latter two are added to those of Ricardo Rodriguez, Cristian Ansaldi, Rolando Mandragora, Simone Verdi and Simone Edera. Empoli, on the other hand, is practically complete and confident, considering the good championship that Aurelio Andreazzoli’s team is playing.

Torino-Empoli: the official formations

Turin (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Zima, Bremer, Good morning; Singo, Pobega, Lukic, Aina; Pjaca, Praet; Sanabria. Available Berisha, Gemello, Izzo, Vojvoda, Baselli, Kone, Rincon, Brekalo, Linetty, Zaza, Warming. Annex Juric.

Empoli (4-3-1-2): Vicar; Stojanovic, Romagnoli, Luperto, Marchizza; Henderson, Ricci, Bandinelli; Zurkowski; Di Francesco, Pinamonti. Available.: Ujkani; Stulac, Mancuso, Cutrone, Bajrami, La Mantia, Fiamozzi, Asllani, Tonelli, Haas, Ismajli, Parisi. Annex Andreazzoli.

Turin-Empoli: where to see it on TV and in streaming

Torino-Empoli will be broadcast live on Dazn, the streaming platform that holds the rights to Serie A for the three-year period 2021-2024. The live web of today’s Toro match will be on Toro.it.

Turin-Empoli: the direct

The kick-off of the match is at 18.30.