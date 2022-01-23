LIVE Torino-Sassuolo: OFFICIAL formations and live pre-match

Torino-Sassuolo, live match of the Serie A 2021/2022 championship: official line-ups, pre-match, result and scoreboard

Among the matches of the 23rd day of the 2021/2022 Serie A championship there is also Turin-Sassuolo, two teams that are separated by just 3 points in the standings and both hope to be able to catch the train of Europe. In the first leg Ivan Juric’s team won 1-0 in Reggio Emilia with a goal from Marko Pjaca in the final, now looking for the third success in a row after beating Fiorentina (4-0) and Sampdoria (2-1 away). Kick-off is at 3 pm at the Grande Torino Olympic stadium. Follow Torino-Sassuolo live with us on Toro.it.

Turin-Sassuolo: the pre-match

2.45 pm After the warm-up, the teams returned to the locker room. President Cairo, present on the sidelines, greet all the players before they return to the locker room.

2.30 pm Immediately exercises with the ball for the players of the two teams, in the meantime the goalkeepers carry out the usual warm-up with the trainer.

2.15 pm The teams entered the field for the warm-up.

2.00 pm The official formations of Turin and Sassuolo have been announced, Ivan Juric confirmed the entire team that last week beat Sampdoria 2-1 away.

13.40 The coaches of the two teams arrived at the Grande Torino Olympic stadium. The warm-up will begin shortly.

13.00 It is a sunny day, but not hot, today in the Piedmontese capital where, in about two hours, Turin-Sassuolo will start. Ivan Juric, compared to the match a week ago against Sampdoria, has recovered Karol Linetty, Cristian Ansaldi and Daniele Baselli (for the latter it will be the last match with the Toro shirt since it is practically all done for his passage to the Cagliari) but lost Koffi Djidji and new signing Mohamed Fares, whose season has already ended without even having had the chance to make his debut with the grenade shirt. Also absent Andrea Belotti, who has not yet recovered from the muscle problem suffered against Roma, Ola Aina, engaged in the African Cup. Simone Verdi and Ben Kone, both close to selling, have not been called up by technical choice.

Turin-Sassuolo: the official formations

Turin (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Zima, Bremer, Rodriguez; Singo, Lukic, Mandragora, Vojvoda; Praet, Brekalo; Sanabria. Available. Berisha, Gemello, Ansaldi, Buongiorno, Izzo, Angori, Baselli, Pobega, Linetty, Pjaca, Warming, Zaza. Trainer. Juric

Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Advice; Muldur, Chiriches, Ferrari, Kyriakopoulos; Frattesi, Lopez, Harroui; Berardi, Scamacca, Raspadori. Available. Pegolo, Satalino, Ayhan, Toljan, Peluso, Ruan, Magnanelli, Rogerio, Defrel. Trainer. Dionysus.

Turin-Sassuolo: where to see it on TV and in streaming

Torino-Sassuolo live will be broadcast on Dazn, the streaming platform that holds the rights to Serie A for the three-year period 2021-2024.

Turin-Sassuolo: the direct

Kick-off of the match at 15.00