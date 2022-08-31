Live – Toulouse / PSG (0-1) – Canal Supporters PSG 24-7
This Wednesday evening, kick-off from 9:00 p.m. live on Canal Plus Footballthe 5th day of League 1 will offer us a most interesting poster which will oppose the PSG to one of the curiosities of this start to the season, the Toulouse F.C. on the lawn of Stadium. The Parisians, stopped in their tracks after their 1-1 draw at the Princes Park versus monaco, owe revenge to their supporters and observers. With the matches that follow, Christophe Galtier must make choices in his eleven and proceed to turnover.
As anticipated, and as explained on our site at the start of the morning, the Parisian technician had to make choices and make changes. Gigio Donnarumma will guard the cage. In front of him, the defense is unprecedented since it will be made up of Danilo Pereira, Marquinhos and Sergio Ramos. The double pivot is made up of Vitinha / Verratti. Nuno Mendes continues as left piston while Nordi Mukiele will know his first tenure. Finally, the magic triplet remains unchanged in attack: Lionel Messi – Kylian Mbappe – Neymar Jr.
This match is to be followed live with commentary, good meeting and go Paris!
Thread of the game
- 00′ Hello to all CSiens and welcome to this confrontation between Toulouse and Paris Saint-Germain! Announce your prediction!
- 1′ Let’s go for this meeting!
- 1′ The incredible rescue of the Toulouse defense on this strike from Messi at 5m50!
- 3′ Free kick well placed for Messi at 20 meters… It’s missed and right in the wall!
- 4′ Toulouse’s first dangerous center… well cleared by Donnarumma!
- 8′ The new beautiful low shot from Messi and bel from the opposing goalkeeper
- 9′ New big chance by Mbappé with a nice shot from the outside of the foot… again well diverted by Dupé
- 16′ What a magnificent action built by the Toulouse team on the counter-attack… But the ball flies over the frame and the striker was offside
- 17 ‘New strike from Messi in the penalty area, it misses!
- 23′ The Parisians have difficulty managing the depth behind their backs
- 24′ Another magnificent save from Dupé on a low shot from Leo Messi
- 28′ Dallinga who takes a corner from the head, it misses the Parisian cages
- 31′ PSG tries… but is technically clumsy, it’s frustrating!
- 35′ What an exceptional save from Dupé against Mbappé!
- 36′ Goal from Neymar… disallowed for offside, but call for the VAR!
- 37′ GOOOOOOOOAL BY NEYMAAAAAAAARRRRRR!!!! MAGNIFICENT COLLECTIVE ACTION WITH A WONDERFUL DEVIATION FROM LEO MESSI FOR THE BRAZILIAN WHO CHEATS (FINALLY) DUPE !!!!!! 1-0 FOR PSG!!!!!!!!