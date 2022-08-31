Live – Toulouse / PSG (0-1) – Canal Supporters PSG 24-7

This Wednesday evening, kick-off from 9:00 p.m. live on Canal Plus Footballthe 5th day of League 1 will offer us a most interesting poster which will oppose the PSG to one of the curiosities of this start to the season, the Toulouse F.C. on the lawn of Stadium. The Parisians, stopped in their tracks after their 1-1 draw at the Princes Park versus monaco, owe revenge to their supporters and observers. With the matches that follow, Christophe Galtier must make choices in his eleven and proceed to turnover.

As anticipated, and as explained on our site at the start of the morning, the Parisian technician had to make choices and make changes. Gigio Donnarumma will guard the cage. In front of him, the defense is unprecedented since it will be made up of Danilo Pereira, Marquinhos and Sergio Ramos. The double pivot is made up of Vitinha / Verratti. Nuno Mendes continues as left piston while Nordi Mukiele will know his first tenure. Finally, the magic triplet remains unchanged in attack: Lionel Messi – Kylian Mbappe – Neymar Jr.

This match is to be followed live with commentary, good meeting and go Paris!

Thread of the game