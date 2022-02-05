LIVE / Trento Milan (final 73-79): Olimpia wins!

LIVE TRENTO MILANO (FINAL RESULT 73-79): OLYMPY GOES UP!

Olimpia Milano manages to win at the end of the match at the Dolomiti Energia Trento, 73-79 at the end of the match in favor of the guests who played a vigorous game, already moving forward 54-59. Trento had an indomitable spirit and in the last quarter he returned to 68-72, 4 points away even if Bradford and Melli managed to stretch in the decisive moment of the last set: Milan was no longer able to reach 70-76. escape the match with the final 73-79 which allowed Olimpia to maintain the 73-79 until the end. (adj. by Fabio Belli)

LIVE TRENTO MILANO STREAMING VIDEO TV: HOW TO SEE THE MATCH

There live from Trento Milan will be broadcast on Eurosport 2: the appointment is on the satellite decoder at number 211, consequently only Sky subscribers will be able to watch this championship match. However, we know that from this year all the Serie A1 races are the prerogative of Discovery Plus, which has become the official broadcaster of the League: also in this case, a subscription will be required for viewing in live streaming videowhile you can freely consult the website www.legabasket.it, where you will find useful information such as the play-by-play scoreboard and the boxscore updated in real time.

EQUALITY AT THE INTERVAL

Equality at the interval between Dolomiti Energia Trento and Olimpia Milano. 40-40 the result in the middle of the game after the first quarter ended at 19-23 in favor of the guests. Baldasso and Forray proved relentless at shooting from a distance and Trento had the strength to maintain Milan’s high attacking pace during this first half of the match, while Olimpia showed almost unprecedented defensive gaps compared to the usual standards, with the match that still has yet to show off a team capable of being seen for the conquest of victory. (adj. by Fabio Belli)

BALL TWO!

We are at the duo’s ball Trento Milan. In the two previous matches, Dolomiti Energia lost a great opportunity to make the leap in quality: they played twice in 48 hours (due to a postponement) against Varese, last in the standings and also orphan of Alessandro Gentile, the last element of the chosen quintet in the summer to leave the city. The red and white team, however, was able to regroup in the difficulties: with decidedly short rotations (the starting center would still be missing, so to speak) it incredibly conquered the BLM Group Arena and then repeated itself at home, winning in the sprint thanks to the free throws of Marcus Keene .

With these two defeats, Trento has therefore confirmed the fourth place in the standings: detached from Brescia – corsair at Taliercio – it did not take advantage of the defeats of Tortona and Trieste and so its 18 points are still worth a lot, but in the meantime Naples and Naples have also approached. Sassari questioning participation in the playoffs more. First, however, L’Aquila will have to honor their commitment to an Italian Cup in the best possible way, the scoreboard of which they reached after six years of absence; and, of course, there will be this Serie A1 match to win in order to regain altitude. Let’s get comfortable and let the parquet of the BLM Group Arena do the talking, because finally everything is ready: the live broadcast of Trento Milan is about to begin! (adj. by Claudio Franceschini)

A CLASSIC GAME NOW!

Trento Milan Sara direct by the referees Manuel Mazzoni, Andrea Bongiorni and Sergio Noce: at 20:00 on Saturday 5 February this match of the BLM Group Arena inaugurates the 19th day in the basketball championship A1 Series 2021-2022. A challenge that has now become classic, thanks to three consecutive playoff series and one that was played in Eurocup; we arrive with different minds, because Olimpia – also back from two Euroleague matches – beat Fortitudo Bologna at the Forum and relaunched in the league, always first in the standings together with Virtus Bologna who, however, played one more match.

The Dolomiti Energia, on the other hand, seemed to be heading towards third position, but within 48 hours he lost twice against Varese: a double knockout that to tell the truth did not particularly change the balance, but certainly did miss an opportunity to take flight and almost completely fix the run for the playoffs. We will then see how things will go in the live broadcast of Trento Milan; while waiting for the match to start, we can certainly make some considerations about the main issues related to the evening at the BLM Group Arena.

LIVE TRENTO MILANO: RESULTS AND BACKGROUND

Waiting for the live broadcast of Trento Milan, we must say that for Olimpia this match represents another step to overcome towards first place: this is the final goal of Ettore Messina’s team, it is inevitable that a battleship like Milan always plays in the long term, aware that – eventually – even losing the lead in the regular season can be relative, given that it is a team capable of always going to win away from home. Of course, we will have to evaluate the season finale, because last year the Euroleague Final Four took away vital energies in the championship final; but in the meantime Olimpia are doing theirs, having lost just two games.

Trento, as mentioned, launched earlier than usual in Serie A1, so much so that it returned to the Italian Cup Final Eight after six years; even Dolomiti Energia is running for third place and therefore to have an excellent position in the playoff grid, but as already mentioned they have lost twice in three days against Varese, a team from another ranking but with many reasons. We will therefore need to raise our heads immediately, and we will find out if hosting the leaders can be used to rediscover the sensations currently lost …

